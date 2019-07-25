Nissan to cut 12,500 jobs as first-quarter profit nearly wiped out

Many large Chinese companies have for years chosen to list in the U.S. instead of Hong Kong or mainland China. Now, amid a trade battle between Beijing and Washington, one...China Marketsread more
The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite have jumped by more than 20% this year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average isn't far behind at around 17%.Marketsread more
Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.Politicsread more
In the wake of growing global concerns over internet privacy and security protection, cybersecurity experts say Chinese companies cannot deny the government if asked for data.Cybersecurityread more
Nissan is planning a reduction of more than 10,000 jobs globally as part of its strategy to turn around a struggling business, Kyodo News reported.Autosread more
Major Asia Pacific stock markets gained on Thursday as semiconductor stocks in Japan and South Korea rose.Asia Marketsread more
Samsung announced improvements to the Galaxy Fold and a new release date on Wednesday evening.Technologyread more
SpaceX was attempting to fly its "Starship" prototype rocket in its first short flight of more than a few feet off the ground on Wednesday.Investing in Spaceread more
Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello says he is resigning effective Aug. 2.U.S. Newsread more
Epstein was arrested earlier this month on an indictment that charged him with trafficking dozens of underage girls. L Brands has said it cut ties with Epstein nearly 12 years...Retailread more
But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.Technologyread more
Nissan Motor Co said on Thursday it would slash 12,500 jobs globally by 2022 and cut output to rein in costs as it suffers from sluggish sales and rising costs and tries to recover from a scandal surrounding ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn.
Japan's No. 2 automaker also posted a 98.5% plunge in first-quarter operating profit to 1.6 billion yen ($14.80 million) as it continues to struggle in North America, a key market where it has been stung by mounting costs for vehicle discounts to keep up with stronger sales at its rivals.
Nissan had flagged a steep drop in profit on Wednesday.
The automaker is widening job cuts initially announced in May as it struggles to improve dismal profit margins in the United States, a key market where Ghosn for years had pushed to aggressively grow market share during his time as CEO.
Nissan's operating profit in the April-June quarter compared with the 109.14 billion yen made in the year-ago period and missed the 39.52 billion yen average of eight analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
The automaker kept its forecast of posting an annual profit of 230 billion yen in the year to March, a 28% drop from last year and its weakest in more than a decade.