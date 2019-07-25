Plant-based eggs land their first major fast food deal

Stocks fell as Wall Street digested the latest batch of earnings results along with comments from the top European Central Bank official.US Marketsread more
The earnings results could temper concerns of Amazon's slowing growth and reaffirm investor confidence in its ability to invest in the right areas.Technologyread more
Analysts say they will be looking at the company's modest growth rates following a series of changes to YouTube and others.Technologyread more
Europe's head central banker just convinced markets that the Fed will trim rates by a quarter percentage point next week, not a half point, as some had suspected.Market Insiderread more
Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn compared recent hot IPO Chewy to dot-com bubble poster child Pets.com in his quarterly letter to clients.Marketsread more
Wall Street analysts express frustration with the company's second quarter earnings report.Marketsread more
The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee issued subpoenas to Barr and Ross for information about the administration's attempt to put a citizenship question on the...Politicsread more
Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is testing JUST's plant-based eggs.Restaurantsread more
Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.Politicsread more
Barney's is battling a rent hike at its Madison Avenue flagship, as Manhattan's midtown struggles to adapt to a shrinking retail industry. Options beyond filing for...Retailread more
Ford, BMW, Volkswagen and Honda said they have reached a voluntary agreement with the state of California to adopt compromise vehicle emissions rules. The four major...Autosread more
Plant-based eggs have landed their first big fast-food deal, following in the footsteps of the plant-based burger trend.
Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is testing JUST Egg at locations in its home market.
"Canada is one of the most requested markets for JUST and we're excited to be able to offer our product at select Tim Hortons locations for this market test," JUST spokesman Andrew Noyes said in a statement.
Tim Hortons, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International, made a leap into the world of vegan substitutes earlier this year when it started offering Beyond Meat's imitation sausage on three breakfast sandwiches. It recently added the Beyond Burger — its first burger — to its menu as well.
"We are always listening to our guests and testing a wide variety of potential products in select restaurants across the country," Tim Hortons spokeswoman Jane Almeida said in a statement. "As you know, we recently introduced our Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches and Beyond Burger. As we continue to test and get feedback, we will consider expanding plant-based options into other menu items."
Sales of plant-based eggs reached $6 million in the year ending April 2019, according to data from the Plant Based Foods Association.
To imitate the look, taste and texture of eggs, JUST, formerly known as Hampton Creek, uses mung bean protein, turmeric and other vegan ingredients.
JUST has already inked deals with restaurants like Bareburger and Gregory's Coffee. Consumers can also find JUST Egg in grocery stores like Safeway and Whole Foods. The company said that it is partnering with major egg companies to collaborate on manufacturing and distribution.