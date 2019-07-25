Puerto Rico still faces a long road to recovery after Gov. Ricardo Rossello resigns

Puerto Rico's next governor, who will fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Ricardo Rossello, faces an uphill fight to restore the island's battered economy and reverse an ongoing diaspora.

Rossello announced Wednesday night he would resign effective Aug. 2, following the leak of crude and insulting messages sent between him and his top advisors mocking constituents and other government officials.

Rossello is the only Puerto Rico governor to resign in modern history. It's not yet clear whether the government will now be led by his presumptive successor, Secretary of Justice Wanda Vazquez, or someone else. No matter who fills the job, the island faces a mountain of challenges.

Many of those challenges stem from a single underlying issue: Puerto Rico is suffering from a prolonged bout of out-migration, affecting its ability to respond to its financial and economic crises effectively.