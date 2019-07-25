Senate panel wants to bring back drug proposal loved by Big Pharma in new White House-backed bill

Stocks fell as Wall Street digested the latest batch of earnings results along with comments from the top European Central Bank official.US Marketsread more
The earnings results could temper concerns of Amazon's slowing growth and reaffirm investor confidence in its ability to invest in the right areas.Technologyread more
Analysts say they will be looking at the company's modest growth rates following a series of changes to YouTube and others.Technologyread more
Europe's head central banker just convinced markets that the Fed will trim rates by a quarter percentage point next week, not a half point, as some had suspected.Market Insiderread more
Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn compared recent hot IPO Chewy to dot-com bubble poster child Pets.com in his quarterly letter to clients.Marketsread more
Wall Street analysts express frustration with the company's second quarter earnings report.Marketsread more
The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee issued subpoenas to Barr and Ross for information about the administration's attempt to put a citizenship question on the...Politicsread more
Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is testing JUST's plant-based eggs.Restaurantsread more
Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.Politicsread more
Barney's is battling a rent hike at its Madison Avenue flagship, as Manhattan's midtown struggles to adapt to a shrinking retail industry. Options beyond filing for...Retailread more
Ford, BMW, Volkswagen and Honda said they have reached a voluntary agreement with the state of California to adopt compromise vehicle emissions rules. The four major...Autosread more
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said Thursday that he wants to include an abandoned White House proposal that would have eliminated rebates from government drug plans in the final version of a bipartisan drug pricing bill.
The White House earlier this month withdrew its plan to ban rebates that drugmakers pay to pharmacy benefit managers. Drug manufacturers pay the rebates to PBMs, sometimes called middlemen, for getting their drugs covered by Medicare's Part D prescription plan. President Donald Trump decided to pull the proposal after concerns that it would cause insurance companies to increase premiums for seniors, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar later told reporters.
Pharmaceutical companies supported the rule, arguing the rebate system drove up both list prices and out-of-pocket costs. PBMs and insurers were opposed.
"The administration threw us a curveball" when it scrapped the proposal, Grassley said Thursday during a planned markup of a Senate package to lower drug prices.
Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., the committee's ranking member, on Tuesday introduced a bipartisan bill to lower prescription drug prices for seniors. The bill, supported by the White House, would make changes to Medicare, the federal government's health insurance plan for the elderly, by adding an out-of-pocket maximum for beneficiaries. It also includes a penalty for pharmaceutical companies if the prices of their drugs rise faster than inflation.
The Senate Finance Committee cleared the bill Thursday, 19 to 9, advancing it to the full Senate floor.
The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, the industry's main trade group, said it opposes the package, arguing it "fails to meet the fundamental test of providing meaningful relief at the pharmacy counter for the vast majority of seniors."
PhRMA CEO Steve Ubl met with Trump on Wednesday to discuss its problems with the Senate bill, the industry group said in a statement Thursday. "We expressed our desire to ensure policy reforms result in immediate and meaningful savings for patients at the pharmacy counter."
Although supported by the White House, the Senate bill on Thursday received pushback from Republicans on the inflation penalty rule. Senate Republicans argued the rule was an excessive government intervention. However, an amendment to scrap the proposal from Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., failed to pass the Senate panel.