Southwest will cease Newark operations taking a growth hit from the Boeing 737 Max grounding

Today: Busy day in earnings, ECB policy decision, and House on...

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a slightly higher open on Wall Street this morning, following record closes for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

JP Morgan warns of a 'significant' sell-off in US stocks this...

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite have jumped by more than 20% this year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average isn't far behind at around 17%.

Comcast is set to report earnings before the bell — here's what...

Comcast is set to report earnings for its second quarter of 2019 before the bell Thursday.

Jeffrey Epstein on jail suicide watch after accused sex...

Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.

DOJ goes after Big Tech—here's what 5 experts are watching now

Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet were front and center Wednesday as the Justice Department prepared for an antitrust probe of Big Tech, and experts have their eyes...

Only House Democrats can hold Trump accountable and Mueller's...

If House Democrats want President Trump held formally accountable for his conduct surrounding Russian election interference, they'll need to do it all on their own

Tesla falls after posting wider-than-expected loss

But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.

Nissan is reportedly set to cut more than 10,000 jobs worldwide

Nissan is planning a reduction of more than 10,000 jobs globally as part of its strategy to turn around a struggling business, Kyodo News reported.

Facebook reports better than expected second-quarter results

Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.

Real estate in the Hamptons had its worst spring quarter in 8...

Real estate sales and prices in the Hamptons continued to fall in the second quarter, marking a year and a half of declines, according to a report from Douglas Elliman and...

Samsung says it fixed the $2,000 Galaxy Fold, plans to release it...

Samsung announced improvements to the Galaxy Fold and a new release date on Wednesday evening.

Alibaba is reportedly listing in Hong Kong. Other Chinese firms...

Many large Chinese companies have for years chosen to list in the U.S. instead of Hong Kong or mainland China. Now, amid a trade battle between Beijing and Washington, one...

Airlines

Southwest will cease Newark operations taking a growth hit from the Boeing 737 Max grounding

Leslie Josephs@lesliejosephs
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked on the tarmac after being grounded, at the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California on March 28, 2019.
Mark Ralston | AFP | Getty Images

Southwest Airlines is pulling out of Newark Liberty International Airport after the prolonged grounding of the Boeing 737 Max hit the low-cost carrier's growth and prompted it to rethink its operations, it said Thursday.

The Dallas-based airline said it would decrease its capacity by as much as 2%, down from a growth forecast of around 5%, because of the "extensive delays" in the Max planes' return to service.

"As such, we are taking necessary steps to mitigate damages and optimize our aircraft and resources," Southwest said in an earnings release. "We will cease operations at Newark Liberty International Airport and consolidate our New York City presence at New York LaGuardia Airport, effective November 3, 2019."

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.