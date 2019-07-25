Starbucks' stock pops after coffee chain crushes estimates

Starbucks on Thursday raised its full-year earnings forecast after reporting third-quarter earnings that topped analysts' estimates.

Shares of the company 5.5% in extended trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 78 cents, adjusted, vs. 72 cents expected

Revenue: $6.8 billion vs. $6.67 billion expected

Global same-store sales growth: 6% vs. 4.0%

Excluding items, the coffee giant earned 78 cents per share, topping the 72 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 8% to $6.8 billion, topping expectations of $6.67 billion.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year grew by 7%, driven by 3% traffic growth. Analysts were predicting U.S. same-store sales growth of 4.43%. More customers were visiting cafes during all times of the day, including the afternoon. Starbucks has been trying to drive customers to its stores later in the day with promotions like Happy Hour.

Starbucks' U.S. loyalty program added roughly 400,000 members during the quarter, bringing its total to 17.2 million. The coffee giant revamped the program in April, adding more options for redemption and trying incentivize customers to join.

And despite concerns about slowing economic growth in China and increased competition from Luckin Coffee, Starbucks reported same-store sales growth of 6% in the country during the quarter.