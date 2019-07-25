Skip Navigation
Amazon shares drop on weaker-than-expected earnings

The quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in one-day delivery and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.

Alphabet beats earnings expectations, stock rises

Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.

Dow drops on fears of a less aggressive Fed next week, Facebook...

Stocks fell as investors worried the Fed will not be as dovish as expected following remarks from the top ECB official.

Starbucks' stock pops after coffee chain crushes estimates

As part of its digital innovation strategy, Starbucks announced this week an equity stake in a restaurant tech company and plans to take delivery nationwide.

Apple plans to buy Intel's wireless chip unit for $1 billion

Apple has agreed to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem division, both companies announced on Thursday.

Amazon's cloud business reports 37% sales growth but misses...

Amazon's cloud unit continues to grow and churn out earnings for its parent company.

Intel rises on earnings beat

Intel reported declining revenue but still beat analysts' estimates for the second quarter.

Juul hearing scrutinizes start-up's role teen vaping 'epidemic'

Juul co-founder James Monsees defended the company in a Congressional hearing on Thursday. Lawmakers grilled him over Juul's alleged role in a teen vaping "epidemic."

Biden, Harris and Buttigieg rack up donations from Wall Street...

Executives from J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup spread their cash to Democrats Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg in the second quarter. This...

Goldman sees stronger second-half growth, says to buy cyclical...

Heightened political risk and global policy uncertainty could also trigger some volatility, the Wall Street bank said.

Here's where Facebook's record $5 billion fine goes

Facebook's record-breaking $5 billion fine is required by law to go straight to the U.S. Treasury.

Tesla is having its worst day of 2019 after brutal earnings and...

Tesla shares fell 13.6% on Thursday, the steepest drop since September.

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Wall Street is expecting Starbucks to report earnings of 72 cents per share.
  • Analysts are also forecasting revenue of $6.67 billion for its third quarter.
  • Wall Street is estimating that sales at stores open at least a year have grown 4.04% since a year ago.
Starbucks on Thursday raised its full-year earnings forecast after reporting third-quarter earnings that topped analysts' estimates.

Shares of the company 5.5% in extended trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: 78 cents, adjusted, vs. 72 cents expected
  • Revenue: $6.8 billion vs. $6.67 billion expected
  • Global same-store sales growth: 6% vs. 4.0%

Excluding items, the coffee giant earned 78 cents per share, topping the 72 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 8% to $6.8 billion, topping expectations of $6.67 billion.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year grew by 7%, driven by 3% traffic growth. Analysts were predicting U.S. same-store sales growth of 4.43%. More customers were visiting cafes during all times of the day, including the afternoon. Starbucks has been trying to drive customers to its stores later in the day with promotions like Happy Hour.

Starbucks' U.S. loyalty program added roughly 400,000 members during the quarter, bringing its total to 17.2 million. The coffee giant revamped the program in April, adding more options for redemption and trying incentivize customers to join.

And despite concerns about slowing economic growth in China and increased competition from Luckin Coffee, Starbucks reported same-store sales growth of 6% in the country during the quarter.