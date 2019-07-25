Trump administration unveils details of $16 billion aid package for farmers hurt by trade war, bad weather

Corn and soybean farmer William Hejl checks one of his soybean fields in Amenia, North Dakota, July 6, 2018.

The Trump administration on Thursday outlined the details of a $16 billion aid package for farmers damaged by bad weather and the U.S. trade war with China.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture program includes $14.5 billion in direct payments to farmers for a range of crops, administration officials told reporters. It also has a $1.4 billion food purchase program and a $300 million trade promotion.

Sign-ups for aid start Monday, while payments will begin next month. The program will last through the fall and winter if the U.S. has not resolved the trade conflict. The USDA will base payments on factors such as specific crops and where farmers are located.

Covered products include soybeans, corn, barley, wheat, cotton, dairy, hogs, cranberries, cherries and various nuts, according to the USDA. See the full list here.