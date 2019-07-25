Trump administration unveils details of $16 billion aid package for farmers hurt by trade war, bad weather

Stocks fell as Wall Street digested the latest batch of earnings results along with comments from the top European Central Bank official.US Marketsread more
The earnings results could temper concerns of Amazon's slowing growth and reaffirm investor confidence in its ability to invest in the right areas.Technologyread more
Analysts say they will be looking at the company's modest growth rates following a series of changes to YouTube and others.Technologyread more
Europe's head central banker just convinced markets that the Fed will trim rates by a quarter percentage point next week, not a half point, as some had suspected.Market Insiderread more
Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn compared recent hot IPO Chewy to dot-com bubble poster child Pets.com in his quarterly letter to clients.Marketsread more
Wall Street analysts express frustration with the company's second quarter earnings report.Marketsread more
The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee issued subpoenas to Barr and Ross for information about the administration's attempt to put a citizenship question on the...Politicsread more
Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is testing JUST's plant-based eggs.Restaurantsread more
Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.Politicsread more
Barney's is battling a rent hike at its Madison Avenue flagship, as Manhattan's midtown struggles to adapt to a shrinking retail industry. Options beyond filing for...Retailread more
Ford, BMW, Volkswagen and Honda said they have reached a voluntary agreement with the state of California to adopt compromise vehicle emissions rules. The four major...Autosread more
The Trump administration on Thursday outlined the details of a $16 billion aid package for farmers damaged by bad weather and the U.S. trade war with China.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture program includes $14.5 billion in direct payments to farmers for a range of crops, administration officials told reporters. It also has a $1.4 billion food purchase program and a $300 million trade promotion.
Sign-ups for aid start Monday, while payments will begin next month. The program will last through the fall and winter if the U.S. has not resolved the trade conflict. The USDA will base payments on factors such as specific crops and where farmers are located.
Covered products include soybeans, corn, barley, wheat, cotton, dairy, hogs, cranberries, cherries and various nuts, according to the USDA. See the full list here.
President Donald Trump has tried to boost farmers damaged by his ongoing trade conflict with China ahead of his 2020 reelection bid. The agriculture industry, which has taken a hit from Beijing's retaliatory tariffs, has typically supported Republican candidates.
On Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue defended sending aid to the agriculture sector as opposed to other industries damaged by trade policy.
"I think it's very clear that our farmers this year when these talks with China did not proceed as we had hoped, again continued to be affected by tariff damages – and I think it's entirely justifiable," he told reporters.
He also said he believes China could still buy more U.S. crops — a condition Trump wants Beijing to fulfill as the world's two largest economies try to strike a trade deal.
Perdue said the administration has "no plans" for a 2020 aid program. However, he noted the administration did not initially plan on a 2019 package.
In a tweet Tuesday, Trump claimed "farmers are starting to do great again, after 15 years of a downward spiral." He said the $16 billion aid package "didn't exactly hurt!"