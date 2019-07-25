Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard sues Google over suspended advertising account

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Amazon earnings report will show if spending on one-day shipping...

The earnings results could temper concerns of Amazon's slowing growth and reaffirm investor confidence in its ability to invest in the right areas.

Technologyread more

Dow drops 160 points on fears of a less aggressive Fed next week,...

Stocks fell as investors worried the Fed will not be as dovish as expected following remarks from the top ECB official.

US Marketsread more

All eyes will be on Alphabet's advertising growth in upcoming...

Analysts say they will be looking at the company's modest growth rates following a series of changes to YouTube and others.

Technologyread more

Tesla is having its worst day of 2019 after brutal earnings and...

Tesla shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday, which would represent the steepest drop since November 2013.

Technologyread more

Draghi sparks a wild ride in market, cements view for...

Europe's head central banker just convinced markets that the Fed will trim rates by a quarter percentage point next week, not a half point, as some had suspected.

Market Insiderread more

Here's where Facebook's record $5 billion fine goes

Facebook's record-breaking $5 billion fine is required by law to go straight to the U.S. Treasury.

Technologyread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, Ford, Align...

Check out the companies making headlines midday Thursday.

Market Insiderread more

Hedge fund manager Einhorn likens Chewy to dot-com bubble poster...

"For those that think the 2000 bubble was the big kahuna, consider Chewy, which went public in June 2019," Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn says.

Marketsread more

No surprise: DOJ won't bring charges against Barr and Ross after...

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee issued subpoenas to Barr and Ross for information about the administration's attempt to put a citizenship question on the...

Politicsread more

The last time chip stocks did this, they dropped nearly 20%

Semiconductor stocks hit an all-time intraday high along with the broader technology sector on Wednesday, but not all experts see the rally extending into year-end.

Trading Nationread more

Plant-based eggs land their first major fast food deal

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is testing JUST's plant-based eggs.

Restaurantsread more

Livongo shares surge in market debut as digital health space...

Livongo and Health Catalyst, two health-tech companies, made strong public market debuts on Thursday.

Technologyread more
Tech

Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard sues Google over suspended advertising account

Jennifer Elias@jenn_elias
Key Points
  • Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard filed a lawsuit Thursday, claiming Google unfairly suspended a potentially-lucrative campaign.
  • Google says the suspension was a result of the company's automated fraud detection system.
  • The lawsuit comes amid a flurry of political concerns about Big Tech's dominance.
Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) speaks during the AARP and The Des Moines Register Iowa Presidential Candidate Forum on July 17, 2019 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is suing Google, alleging the company unfairly suspended her campaign ads.

Gabbard's campaign organization Tulsi Now, Inc. filed a lawsuit on Thursday in a federal court in Los Angeles, claiming Google suspended the campaign's advertising account for six hours on Jun 27 and June 28, which disabled fundraising efforts and reaching could-be voters. The lawsuit also alleges campaign emails were placed in spam folders on Gmail at "a disproportionately high rate" compared with emails from other Democratic candidates.

The lawsuit comes as lawmakers and politicians from both sides of the aisle increasing scrutinize Big Tech's dominance. This week, the U.S. Department of Justice publicly announced it was probing large tech companies. Google's search business has been one highly scrutinized by politicians and industry competitors alike.

A Google spokesperson said in a statement that Gabbard's account suspension was a result of the company's automated systems.

"We have automated systems that flag unusual activity on all advertiser accounts — including large spending changes — in order to prevent fraud and protect our customers," the Google spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC. "In this case, our system triggered a suspension and the account was reinstated shortly thereafter. We are proud to offer ad products that help campaigns connect directly with voters, and we do so without bias toward any party or political ideology."

"Google's discriminatory actions against my campaign are reflective of how dangerous their complete dominance over internet search is, and how the increasing dominance of big tech companies over our public discourse threatens our core American values," Gabbard said in a blog post Thursday titled "Tulsi Fights Back Against Big Tech's Dangerous Dominance."

"This is a threat to free speech, fair elections and to our democracy, and I intend to fight back on behalf of all Americans," Gabbard added.

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.

VIDEO3:3203:32
Unclear if DOJ, FTC have clearance to investigate specific Big Tech companies: Antitrust lawyer
Closing Bell