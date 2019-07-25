VW second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Alibaba is reportedly listing in Hong Kong. Other Chinese firms...

Many large Chinese companies have for years chosen to list in the U.S. instead of Hong Kong or mainland China. Now, amid a trade battle between Beijing and Washington, one...

China Marketsread more

JP Morgan warns of a 'significant' sell-off in US stocks this...

The S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq Composite have jumped by more than 20% this year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average isn't far behind at around 17%.

Marketsread more

Jeffrey Epstein on jail suicide watch after accused sex...

Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.

Politicsread more

China's globally popular camera apps may open up user data to...

In the wake of growing global concerns over internet privacy and security protection, cybersecurity experts say Chinese companies cannot deny the government if asked for data.

Cybersecurityread more

Asia Pacific markets mostly higher as semiconductor stocks jump

Asia Pacific shares mostly traded higher on Thursday afternoon as semiconductor stocks in Japan and South Korea gained.

Asia Marketsread more

Samsung says it fixed the $2,000 Galaxy Fold, plans to release it...

Samsung announced improvements to the Galaxy Fold and a new release date on Wednesday evening.

Technologyread more

SpaceX aborts first attempt of short flight of Starship prototype...

SpaceX was attempting to fly its "Starship" prototype rocket in its first short flight of more than a few feet off the ground on Wednesday.

Investing in Spaceread more

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello announces resignation amid...

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello says he is resigning effective Aug. 2.

U.S. Newsread more

Victoria's Secret owner, L Brands, taps law firm to review...

Epstein was arrested earlier this month on an indictment that charged him with trafficking dozens of underage girls. L Brands has said it cut ties with Epstein nearly 12 years...

Retailread more

Tesla falls after posting wider-than-expected loss

But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.

Technologyread more

Facebook reports better than expected second-quarter results

Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.

Technologyread more

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix says second-quarter profit down...

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported its smallest quarterly earnings in three years on Thursday as slumping memory prices drove an 89% drop in second-quarter operating...

Technologyread more
Autos

VW second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off

Nelson Almeida | AF | Getty Images

Volkswagen Group said its second-quarter operating profit rose 29.9% despite a 1.8% drop in vehicle sales after the VW brand launched a raft of higher-margin sports utility vehicles and amid rising sales at Porsche and Skoda.

The Wolfsburg, Germany-based company's operating profit rose to 5.13 billion euros ($5.71 billion), up from 3.94 billion euros in the second quarter last year. The operating profit jump was magnified by the absence of a diesel charge VW booked in the year-earlier period.

Volkswagen reiterated it expects vehicle deliveries in 2019 to exceed a prior-year figure and for revenues in the passenger cars and commercial vehicles divisions to grow at least 5%.

VW said it continues to expect an operating return on sales in the passenger cars area between 6.5% and 7.5% and reiterated that after special items, it expects the operating return on sales to be at the lower end of the expected range for the group and the passenger cars business area.

Peugeot on Wednesday said it had delivered an operating margin of 8.7% in the first half of 2019, without releasing a more detailed breakdown of quarterly results.

By contrast, Volkswagen Group's operating return on sales rose to 7.2% in the first half, up from 6.8% in the year-earlier period.