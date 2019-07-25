US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly decline

Skip Navigation
Dow slides 150 points, Ford and Boeing shares fall

Stocks fell as Wall Street digested the latest batch of earnings results along with comments from the top European Central Bank official.

Analysts pan Tesla as the shares are slammed on poor results

Wall Street analysts express frustration with the company's second quarter earnings report.

All eyes will be on Alphabet's advertising growth in upcoming...

Analysts say they will be looking at the company's modest growth rates following a series of changes to YouTube and others.

No surprise: DOJ won't bring charges against Barr and Ross after...

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee issued subpoenas to Barr and Ross for information about the administration's attempt to put a citizenship question on the...

Jeffrey Epstein on jail suicide watch after accused sex...

Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.

Barneys begins to raise financing for potential bankruptcy

Barney's is battling a rent hike at its famed Madison Avenue flagship, as Manhattan's midtown struggles to adapt to a shrinking retail industry. Options beyond filing for...

The idea the Fed will 'save the day' is overdone, market watcher...

Richard Bernstein Advisors' Dan Suzuki warns that stocks historically drop following the first interest rate cut of an easing cycle.

Invisalign maker warns of slowdown in China, shares plummet 20%

Invisalign shipments disappointed, "primarily due to a softness in China related to a tougher consumer environment," CEO Joe Hogan says.

Barclays poached $20 billion in hedge fund balances from Deutsche...

It's the largest such defection set off by Deutsche Bank's announcement this month that it was retreating from the equities trading business.

ECB signals a rate cut, more monetary easing ahead

The ECB kept rates unchanged but altered its forward guidance on Thursday.

Amazon earnings report will show if spending on one-day shipping...

The earnings results could temper concerns of Amazon's slowing growth and reaffirm investor confidence in its ability to invest in the right areas.

Robinhood warns some users to change passwords after revealing...

Robinhood emailed some of its users Wednesday to warn that private log-ins were stored in an unsecured way.

Economy

US weekly jobless claims unexpectedly decline

Terri Cullen@TerriCullen
Key Points
  • The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week.
  • The data pointed to continued strong labor market conditions.
  • First-time claims for state unemployment benefits fell to 206,000 for the week ended July 20, the Labor Department said.
Job seekers tour the Amazon Fulfillment Center during an Amazon jobs fair in Robbinsville, New Jersey.
Getty Images

The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to continued strong labor market conditions.

First-time claims for state unemployment benefits fell 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 206,000 for the week ended July 20, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Refinitiv had expected initial claims to increase by 3,000 to 219,000.

Data for the previous week were unrevised at 216,000.

The four-week moving average of initial claims — a ore accurate measure of labor market trends, because it irons out week-to-week volatility, dropped 5,750 to 213,000 last week.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

