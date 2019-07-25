Your first trade for Thursday, July 25

Stocks fell as Wall Street digested the latest batch of earnings results along with comments from the top European Central Bank official.US Marketsread more
Wall Street analysts express frustration with the company's second quarter earnings report.
Analysts say they will be looking at the company's modest growth rates following a series of changes to YouTube and others.
Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.
Barney's is battling a rent hike at its famed Madison Avenue flagship, as Manhattan's midtown struggles to adapt to a shrinking retail industry.
Richard Bernstein Advisors' Dan Suzuki warns that stocks historically drop following the first interest rate cut of an easing cycle.
Invisalign shipments disappointed, "primarily due to a softness in China related to a tougher consumer environment," CEO Joe Hogan says.
It's the largest such defection set off by Deutsche Bank's announcement this month that it was retreating from the equities trading business.
The ECB kept rates unchanged but altered its forward guidance on Thursday.
The earnings results could temper concerns of Amazon's slowing growth and reaffirm investor confidence in its ability to invest in the right areas.
Robinhood emailed some of its users Wednesday to warn that private log-ins were stored in an unsecured way.
The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Pete Najarian was a buyer of Nio.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Wynn Resorts.
Steve Grasso was a buyer of General Electric.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Prudential Financial.
