Your first trade for Thursday, July 25

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow slides 150 points, Ford and Boeing shares fall

Stocks fell as Wall Street digested the latest batch of earnings results along with comments from the top European Central Bank official.

US Marketsread more

Analysts pan Tesla as the shares are slammed on poor results

Wall Street analysts express frustration with the company's second quarter earnings report.

Marketsread more

All eyes will be on Alphabet's advertising growth in upcoming...

Analysts say they will be looking at the company's modest growth rates following a series of changes to YouTube and others.

Technologyread more

Jeffrey Epstein on jail suicide watch after accused sex...

Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.

Politicsread more

Barneys begins to raise financing for potential bankruptcy

Barney's is battling a rent hike at its famed Madison Avenue flagship, as Manhattan's midtown struggles to adapt to a shrinking retail industry. Options beyond filing for...

Retailread more

The idea the Fed will 'save the day' is overdone, market watcher...

Richard Bernstein Advisors' Dan Suzuki warns that stocks historically drop following the first interest rate cut of an easing cycle.

Trading Nationread more

Invisalign maker warns of slowdown in China, shares plummet 20%

Invisalign shipments disappointed, "primarily due to a softness in China related to a tougher consumer environment," CEO Joe Hogan says.

Investingread more

Barclays poached $20 billion in hedge fund balances from Deutsche...

It's the largest such defection set off by Deutsche Bank's announcement this month that it was retreating from the equities trading business.

Financeread more

ECB signals a rate cut, more monetary easing ahead

The ECB kept rates unchanged but altered its forward guidance on Thursday.

Central Banksread more

Amazon earnings report will show if spending on one-day shipping...

The earnings results could temper concerns of Amazon's slowing growth and reaffirm investor confidence in its ability to invest in the right areas.

Technologyread more

Robinhood warns some users to change passwords after revealing...

Robinhood emailed some of its users Wednesday to warn that private log-ins were stored in an unsecured way.

Financeread more

There is now a woman board member at every S&P 500 company

The last company in the S&P 500 with an all-male board added its first female member.

Wall Streetread more

Fast Money

Your first trade for Thursday, July 25

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:2301:23
Final Trade: NIO, WYNN, and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money " traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Nio.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Wynn Resorts.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of General Electric.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Prudential Financial

Disclosure

Trader disclosure: Pete is long calls ALLY, AMD, ASHR, DBX, DISCA, DOCU, FCX, FEYE, GDX, GDXJ, GLD, KWEB, LEN, MDT, MGM, MS, MU, NIO, ORCL, OSTK, QEP, SLV, SPY, T, TSLA. Pete is long stock AAPL, BAC, BZH, C, CASY, CYRX, DIS, FB, FUL, GOOS, IBM, INTC, KMI, KO, LULU, LUV, MMM, MPC, MRK, MSFT, MU, NFLX, PEP, PFE, QSR, RVLV, TGT, UAL, UPS, UPWK, USB, XOM. Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BHC, CAR, EVGN, GE, LEN, MJNA, OLN, PFE, T, TSE, WRK. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR. Grasso's firm is long stock BIOS, CPB, CUBA, DIA, F, GDX, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MSFT, NEM, NYCB, QQQ, QCOM, SNAP, SNGX, SPY, SQQQ, T, WAB, WDR, WPX, WRK. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRLBF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, DYME, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HRVOF, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Heaven, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim is the portfolio manager of the Cannabis ETF — CNBS. Stocks in the ETF must be legal in the countries in which they operate: CGC.N, ACB.TO, GWPH.O, OGI.V, LABS.CCP, RIV.V, APH.TO, CF.TO, VFF.TO, ZYNE.OQ, CWEB, KHRN.V, WMD.V, CARA.O, TLRY.O, FIRE.TO, PCLO.V, HEXO.TO, EMH.V, ZENA.ALP, FLWR.CXX, ARNA.O, VIVO.V, NRTH.V, IIPR.K, XLY.V, ALEF.TO