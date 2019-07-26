Rising temperatures will put 1 billion more people at risk of infectious disease, Morgan Stanley warns

Rising global temperatures could put an additional 1 billion people at risk of contracting an infectious disease by the year 2080, Morgan Stanley analysts warned in a research report released this week.

The firm called the spread of tropical diseases an "underappreciated consequence of global temperature rise," and anticipates that exposure to diseases including Zika, dengue and yellow fever will rapidly increase over the coming decades.

"Warmer temperatures are likely to create more hospitable environments for disease transmission to occur," the report warned.

The firm estimates that there will be an additional 385-725 million people at risk of infection by 2050, with that number rising to 1 billion by the year 2080.

Europe is expected to be the hardest-hit region, with 50% to 70% of the additional cases. The report says more temperate climates will "lengthen the transmission period and geographical range of vector-borne diseases."