Brexit will not mark the end of days for the UK economy, strategist says

Britain's withdrawal from the European Union will not constitute the "end of days" for the world's fifth-largest economy, one analyst told CNBC Friday, amid intensifying fears of an abrupt "no-deal" exit in less than 100 days' time.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who officially entered Downing Street on Wednesday, has vowed to deliver Brexit "come what may" by the October 31 deadline — even if that means leaving without a deal in place.

A so-called no-deal Brexit is seen by many inside and outside of parliament as a "cliff-edge" scenario to be avoided at all costs. Leaving without a deal in place would mean an abrupt departure from the EU with no transition period allowing businesses to adjust to life outside the bloc.

"We don't think Brexit is the end of days for the U.K. economy to be honest," William Hobbs, chief investment officer of Barclays Investment Solutions, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday.