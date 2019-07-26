Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Match & more

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Twitter, Amazon,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

GDP slows to 2.1% in second-quarter but beats expectations thanks...

Growth decelerated in the second quarter, but not by as much as Wall Street thought, as tariffs and a global slowdown weighed on the U.S. economy, the Commerce Department...

Economyread more

Apple lost the 5G battle, but it paid Intel $1 billion to win the...

Apple plans to buy Intel's modem business for $1 billion, in a deal expected to close by the end of 2019. The move puts Apple in a position to control its future in 5G.

Technologyread more

Twitter shares surge after earnings report shows growth in daily...

Twitter reports strong user and advertising revenue growth for the quarter.

Technologyread more

Trader shorts Boeing as Dow stock sees worst week since 737 Max...

With Boeing suffering on the fundamental and technical sides, Todd Gordon offers a strategy.

Trading Nationread more

McDonald's stock jumps as promotions boost US second-quarter...

McDonald's U.S. same-stores grew by 5.7% during the second quarter, thanks to promotions and tech-focused store upgrades.

Restaurantsread more

This level is the line in the sand for Tesla, says expert

Tesla posted its worst day in 10 months on Thursday following earnings, and two experts say there may be more pain ahead.

Trading Nationread more

House passes two-year debt ceiling and budget deal, sending it to...

The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.

Politicsread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Goldman Sachs, Bank of America,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday

Investingread more

SoftBank launches new $108 billion fund to invest in A.I.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank said its second mega fund has a total expected contribution of $108 billion from partners including Microsoft, Apple and Foxconn, and that...

Technologyread more

Wall Street analysts stick with Amazon despite disappointing...

Wall Street analysts urge clients to buy Amazon on any weakness despite the company's disappointing second-quarter earnings report.

Marketsread more

16 Marines arrested on human smuggling, drug charges

Eight other Marines were also questioned on alleged drug offenses unrelated to the arrests, the USMC said.

Politicsread more
Investing

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Match & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • KBW upgraded Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America to outperform from market perform
  • BMO downgraded Match Group to market perform from outperform
  • Bank of America downgraded Dow to neutral from buy
  • Argus upgraded Hasbro to buy from hold
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Spirit Airlines to neutral from outperform
  • Benchmark upgraded World Wresting Entertainment to buy from hold
Brian Moynihan, CEO, Bank of America
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

KBW upgraded Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America to 'outperform' from 'market perform'

KBW said the three banks are best positioned to benefit from an "extended" economic cycle.

"We are upgrading shares of Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Bank of America, as we believe these three stocks are best positioned to benefit from an extended economic cycle that has the prospects to grow further—in addition we reiterate our outperform rating for JPM which should see similar benefits as well. We are raising our price target for all Universal Banks and the main driver is higher returns near term as we have pushed out our expectations for when the next downturn will happen and that was positive for near-term return expectations and our price targets. Based on our new price targets, we project total returns of 20.5%, 21.0%, and 23.3% for GS, BAC, and C, respectively, and we believe Outperform ratings are appropriate. "

BMO downgraded Match Group to 'market perform' from 'outperform'

BMO said in its downgrade of Match that secular growth is "increasingly" priced in.

"There is no major change to our fundamental view and we think the 2Q results will be fine, but with the shares up 82% YTD and reaching 25.6x 2020E EV/EBITDA, we believe strong secular growth is increasingly priced in. We believe MTCH should remain a core SMID-cap holding as it remains a great secular growth story with strong FCF support. We also believe the company has ample opportunity in a large and growing TAM. "

Bank of America downgraded Dow to 'neutral' from 'buy'

Bank of America said it saw "pressure" on the maker of plastics and packaging.

"With the macro still soft and supply adequate, we believe pressure on Dow's profitability is likely to remain well into 1H of 2020. Notably absent from the discussion is Dow's polyethylene (PE) business. While we have a more positive view on the outlook for PE, we believe investors can get better exposure through LYB at a lower valuation and with fewer distractions. Subsequently we are lowering our Dow estimates, PO, and rating, now at Neutral from Buy. "

Argus upgraded Hasbro to 'buy' from 'hold'

Argus upgraded the toymaker and said it demonstrated "strong" results over the last few quarters.

"We are raising our rating on Hasbro to BUY from HOLD and setting a target price of $145. As demonstrated by its strong results over the past two quarters, Hasbro remains a leader in the U.S. toy industry. The company has a range of strong global brands that include Transformers, Nerf, and My Little Pony, and also dominates in the big-screen business, generating revenue from its Disney Princess, Marvel and Star Wars licensed products. In addition, we expect the company to post strong international growth, particularly in the Asia Pacific region and other emerging markets. "

Credit Suisse downgraded Spirit Airlines to 'neutral' from 'outperform'

Credit Suisse said it saw a tough second half for the airline.

"While there is upside to our revised $51 target price, we step to the sidelines with a view that the stock will be 'dead money' until we lap the tough H2 revenue comps and a better 2020 setup comes into view. We remain constructive on SAVE's longer-term prospects, particularly as it relates to incremental technology/ancillary revenue initiatives, but it will take some time for management to earn back investors' trust. "

Benchmark upgraded World Wresting Entertainment to 'buy' from 'hold'

Benchmark upgraded the stock after the company's earnings and said it expects engagement metrics to "recover" with a new distribution agreement in place.

"We are now optimistic the Firm's engagement metrics should continue to recover, potentially benefiting from the new distribution agreement with Fox, WWE Network re-launch, return of talent/reset of storylines, and new executive leadership at both Raw and Smackdown. We believe the strong 2Q19 print, reiterated FY19 performance view, increased visibility over FY19 execution risk, upcoming new U.S. distribution agreements, activation of the share repurchase authorization ($1M re-purchased/$500M authorization) and a share price 26% off its 52-week high has created an opportunistic entry point, in our view. "