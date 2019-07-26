Cargo drones could be the future of the shipping industry

Real estate and utilities are the two sectors that have benefited the most from the rise of passive investing vehicles including exchange-traded funds.Investingread more
Today, container ships transport over 90% of all goods in the world and more than $4 trillion worth annually, according to the World Shipping Council. But, it can take over a month for those goods to sail from Beijing to New York. By land, trucks move nearly 71% of all the freight tonnage in the U.S., according to the American Trucking Association. Problem is, there's a shortage of truck drivers in the U.S. So, how do you speed up shipments while keeping personnel low?
Startups like Natilus, Volans-i, Matternet and Zipline believe the answer is autonomous flying drones that can carry goods, even heavy cargo, and fly long distances to deliver products, supplies or even medical samples.
The global drone logistics and transportation market generated more than $24 million in revenue in 2018, a number that's expected to grow to $1.6 billion in 2027, according to The Insight Partners. These drones could be the disruption needed in a global supply chain that's been fairly stagnant since the 1950s. Watch the video to learn more.