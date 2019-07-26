Charles Schwab to buy USAA assets in $1.8 billion deal

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a modestly higher Wall Street open this morning, following a Thursday slide that saw both the Dow and Nasdaq post their biggest one-day...Morning Briefread more
Twitter report strong user and advertising revenue growth for the quarter.Technologyread more
The economy is expected to have grown in the second quarter at the slowest pace in more than two years, but the data will have little bearing on the Fed when it holds its...Market Insiderread more
McDonald's stock, which has a market value of $164.3 billion, is up 20% so far this year.Restaurantsread more
The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.Politicsread more
With Boeing suffering on the fundamental and technical sides, Todd Gordon offers a strategy.Trading Nationread more
Japanese conglomerate SoftBank said its second mega fund has a total expected contribution of $108 billion from partners including Microsoft, Apple and Foxconn, and that...Technologyread more
Wall Street analysts urged clients to buy any weakness after the company's second quarter earnings report.Marketsread more
Eight other Marines were also questioned on alleged drug offenses unrelated to the arrests, the USMC said.Politicsread more
Chinese authorities suspect U.S. package delivery company FedEx violated the law by not making shipments of goods from the tech company Huawei to their recipients, the Xinhua...Technologyread more
Amazon's cloud unit continues to grow and churn out earnings for its parent company.Technologyread more
Charles Schwab on Thursday announced plans to acquire assets of USAA's Investment Management Co., including brokerage and managed portfolio accounts, for $1.8 billion in cash.
The companies have also agreed to a long-term referral agreement, effective at closing of the acquisition, that would make Schwab the exclusive wealth management and brokerage provider for USAA members.
"We are committed to making this a seamless transition for members and providing opportunities for employees," USAA Chief Executive Stuart Parker said in a statement. "USAA remains focused on providing award-winning customer service and advice on products and services across property and casualty, banking and life insurance."
Schwab said it plans to offer roles to a significant number of USAA employees to continue to serve its members.
Shares of Schwab slipped about 0.4% in premarket trading Friday.