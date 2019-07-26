Charles Schwab to buy USAA assets in $1.8 billion deal

Skip Navigation
What to watch today: Dow, House passes budget deal, and...

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a modestly higher Wall Street open this morning, following a Thursday slide that saw both the Dow and Nasdaq post their biggest one-day...

Twitter shares rise after earnings report shows growth in daily...

Twitter report strong user and advertising revenue growth for the quarter.

US growth could be weakest in more than two years but latest data...

The economy is expected to have grown in the second quarter at the slowest pace in more than two years, but the data will have little bearing on the Fed when it holds its...

Here's what to expect from McDonald's earnings

McDonald's stock, which has a market value of $164.3 billion, is up 20% so far this year.

House passes two-year debt ceiling and budget deal, sending it to...

The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.

Trader shorts Boeing as Dow stock sees worst week since 737 Max...

With Boeing suffering on the fundamental and technical sides, Todd Gordon offers a strategy.

SoftBank launches new $108 billion fund to invest in A.I.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank said its second mega fund has a total expected contribution of $108 billion from partners including Microsoft, Apple and Foxconn, and that...

Wall Street analysts react to Amazon's earnings report

Wall Street analysts urged clients to buy any weakness after the company's second quarter earnings report.

16 Marines arrested on human smuggling, drug charges

Eight other Marines were also questioned on alleged drug offenses unrelated to the arrests, the USMC said.

Chinese state media says Beijing suspects FedEx broke law with...

Chinese authorities suspect U.S. package delivery company FedEx violated the law by not making shipments of goods from the tech company Huawei to their recipients, the Xinhua...

Amazon's cloud business reports 37% sales growth but misses...

Amazon's cloud unit continues to grow and churn out earnings for its parent company.

Alphabet rises after earnings beat, announces $25 billion share...

Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.

Charles Schwab to buy USAA assets in $1.8 billion deal

Terri Cullen@TerriCullen
USAA Financial Center
Source: USAA | Facebook

Charles Schwab on Thursday announced plans to acquire assets of USAA's Investment Management Co., including brokerage and managed portfolio accounts, for $1.8 billion in cash.

The companies have also agreed to a long-term referral agreement, effective at closing of the acquisition, that would make Schwab the exclusive wealth management and brokerage provider for USAA members.

"We are committed to making this a seamless transition for members and providing opportunities for employees," USAA Chief Executive Stuart Parker said in a statement. "USAA remains focused on providing award-winning customer service and advice on products and services across property and casualty, banking and life insurance."

Schwab said it plans to offer roles to a significant number of USAA employees to continue to serve its members.

Shares of Schwab slipped about 0.4% in premarket trading Friday.

Key Points
  • Analysts are expecting McDonald's to report earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion.
  • The company said earlier this month that it is adding DoorDash as a delivery partner.
  • McDonald's has also been modernizing stores in the U.S. with technology in mind.