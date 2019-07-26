Chevy uncovers new Corvette Convertible – and race version of new Stingray

Little more than a week after the splashy introduction of the eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, General Motors has put out a "teaser" video that shows what it has in store next for the two-seater often called "America's sports car."

Over the next several years, GM officials told CNBC at last week's introduction, there will be a wide array of Corvette variants to follow, a list that will include the first-ever version to use an electrically assisted drivetrain. But the two models to come next will be a Corvette Convertible and a track version of the new Stingray to be dubbed the C8.R.

"C8" is the inside designation for the eighth-generation Corvette which marks the most dramatic transformation since the first version of the sports car rolled out in 1953. Unlike past versions, the new 'Vette will move the engine from the front to the middle of the vehicle, behind the passengers. It's a layout that's become common among European supercars and is meant to improve both performance and handling.

For the moment, Chevy isn't revealing much about the two models teased in the new video, other than to say that they will "be revealed fall 2019." But the images in the short teaser tell a lot about the two new versions of the Corvette.

The automaker has been experimenting with mid-engine layouts since 1960, something shown in the video where Zora Arkus-Duntov, the engineer commonly known as "the father of the Corvette," is seen strapping himself into an early prototype, dubbed the CERV1.