T-Mobile and Sprint still face a lawsuit from 13 state attorneys general before the deal can close.

National Economic Council's Larry Kudlow dampened expectations about major breakthroughs coming from U.S.-China trade talks next week.

Demand for single-family rental homes is surging, and homebuilders are now stepping in, redesigning and reimagining the sector, and becoming landlords themselves.

Pprosecutors have said Epstein — a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton — worked and conspired with employees, associates and others "who facilitated his...

It's an escalation of a problem that has plagued states and cities in the past year, including Atlanta, Baltimore, several cities in Florida, and others throughout the...

U.S. consumer spending, the biggest part of the economy, saved the day for the record-long expansion, but a big decline in business investments raised concerns about how much...

Disney is taking a huge risk on producing four sequels to "Avatar." However, under the careful watch of James Cameron, the potential reward outweighs the possibility of...

Two senior administration officials, who declined to be named, said the primary discussion at the meeting of trade principals was on ways to weaken the dollar.

President Trump said in a tweet on Friday that Apple will not be given any waivers or relief for Mac Pro parts built in China.

Growth decelerated in the second quarter, but not by as much as Wall Street thought, as tariffs and a global slowdown weighed on the U.S. economy, the Commerce Department...

Apple plans to buy Intel's modem business for $1 billion, in a deal expected to close by the end of 2019. The move puts Apple in a position to control its future in 5G.

The Fed is expected to cut interest rates Wednesday, after second quarter GDP shows inflation is still sluggish and trade wars are impacting business.

Tech

FCC commissioner: Clearance of Sprint, T-Mobile merger is 'significant win for US leadership in 5G'

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • The Justice Department announces that it has cleared the proposed merger between T-Mobile and Sprint.
  • "Combining the assets of Sprint and T-Mobile for the first time creates a third competitor of the same scope and scale as AT&T and Verizon. I think that's going to be a game changer for consumers in terms of high-speed internet," FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr says.
  • The deal is still opposed by attorneys general from several states and the District of Columbia.
VIDEO4:3404:34
FCC's Carr: Sprint and T-Mobile deal is good for American 5G leadership
Squawk Alley

The Department of Justice's clearance of the proposed merger between Sprint and T-Mobile is a "significant win" for the United States in 5G, a member of the Federal Communications Commission told CNBC on Friday.

The Justice Department announced Friday that it has approved the deal between T-Mobile and Sprint that includes divesting some assets to Dish to create a fourth major service competitor. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley " that the deal will speed up the development of widely available 5G service in the United States.

"That's a real significant win for U.S. leadership in 5G. It's been my top priority. It's been a big priority for the Trump administration. And by accelerating 5G build-out through this deal, 99% of Americans are going to see 5G faster," Carr said.

In addition to the Justice Department, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced support for the more than $26 billion merger in May. The deal still faces a lawsuit from 13 state attorneys general and the District of Columbia that seeks to block it.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who are both running in the Democratic primary for president, tweeted disapproval of the merger.

Carr said the clearance from the FCC and the Justice Department "significantly undermines" the case from states. The commissioner, who was nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017, said federal regulators were more focused on rural areas, while the states are focused on major cities that should be less concerned about getting 5G.

"The state suits are focused very much on New York City, San Francisco and 5G in those markets. And look, regardless of this transaction, New York, San Francisco and maybe even San Jose, they're going to get 5G no matter what," Carr said.

Verizon began rolling out 5G coverage in select cities earlier this year, and AT&T offers the service in certain geographic areas. The service, which offers download speeds that can be several multiples faster than 4G, is not currently compatible with most phones on the market.

Sprint and T-Mobile say the merger will allow them to build a nationally competitive 5G network.

"Combining the assets of Sprint and T-Mobile for the first time creates a third competitor of the same scope and scale as AT&T and Verizon. I think that's going to be a game changer for consumers in terms of high-speed internet," Carr said.

As part of the deal, Dish Network will purchase wireless spectrum and Sprint's prepaid phone services.

