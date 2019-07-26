Fed expected to cut rates as economy feels trade war impact, despite strengthening consumer

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Kudlow: 'I wouldn't expect any grand deal' on China

National Economic Council Larry Kudlow dampened expectations about any major breakthroughs coming from U.S.-China trade talks next week.

Economyread more

Trump: Apple will not be given tariff waivers, relief for Mac Pro...

President Trump said in a tweet on Friday that Apple will not be given any waivers or relief for Mac Pro parts built in China.

Technologyread more

GDP slows to 2.1% in second quarter but beats expectations thanks...

Growth decelerated in the second quarter, but not by as much as Wall Street thought, as tariffs and a global slowdown weighed on the U.S. economy, the Commerce Department...

Economyread more

Apple lost the 5G battle, but it paid Intel $1 billion to win the...

Apple plans to buy Intel's modem business for $1 billion, in a deal expected to close by the end of 2019. The move puts Apple in a position to control its future in 5G.

Technologyread more

Starbucks shares rise more than 6% on renewed momentum in the US...

Starbucks shares rose by more than 6% in early market trading today after a resounding earnings beat has analysts raising their estimates for the coffee chain.

Restaurantsread more

Beyond Meat's $13.4 billion market cap is 'beyond ridiculous,'...

Beyond Meat's nearly 800% run to new all-time highs has experts calling the stock a "no-touch" zone for investors.

Trading Nationread more

Twitter shares surge after earnings report shows growth in daily...

Twitter reports strong user and advertising revenue growth for the quarter.

Technologyread more

McDonald's stock hits all-time high as promotions boost US...

McDonald's says U.S. same-stores grew by 5.7% during the second quarter, thanks to promotions and tech-focused store upgrades.

Restaurantsread more

This level is the line in the sand for Tesla, says expert

Tesla posted its worst day in 10 months on Thursday following earnings, and two experts say there may be more pain ahead.

Trading Nationread more

Trader shorts Boeing as Dow stock sees worst week since 737 Max...

With Boeing suffering on the fundamental and technical sides, Todd Gordon offers a strategy.

Trading Nationread more

House passes two-year debt ceiling and budget deal, sending it to...

The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.

Politicsread more

SoftBank launches new $108 billion fund to invest in A.I.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank said its second mega fund has a total expected contribution of $108 billion from partners including Microsoft, Apple and Foxconn, and that...

Technologyread more
Market Insider

Fed expected to cut rates as economy feels trade war impact, despite strengthening consumer

Patti Domm@pattidomm
Key Points
  • GDP grew by 2.1% in the second quarter, reinforcing expectations the Fed will cut interest rates, even though the report was better-than-expected, thanks to a strengthening consumer.
  • The Fed is widely expected to trim the fed funds rate range by a quarter point Wednesday in a pre-emptive strike to keep the economy growing in the face of trade wars and slumping global growth.
  • On the business side, gross private domestic investment fell 5.5% in the second quarter, the worst decline since Q4 in 2015.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Monetary Policy and the State of the Economy" in Washington, July 10, 2019.
Erin Scott | Reuters

The Fed is expected to move ahead to cut interest rates by a quarter point Wednesday after second quarter GDP shows inflation is still sluggish and trade wars are impacting business and trade.

GDP rose 2.1%, down from 3.1% in the first quarter but better than the 2% expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The report revealed a much stronger than expected consumer, with consumption up 4.3%, the best since the fourth quarter of 2017.

Market strategists said while growth was better than expected, the components of the report could justify the Fed's desire to cut interest rates as a type of 'insurance' against a slowdown. Inflation is tame, but the trade war is taking a toll on business, with exports down 5.2%.

Core PCE inflation, followed closely by the Fed, rose 1.8%, was still below the Fed's 2% target. However, inflation was stronger than the 1.1% in the first quarter, which was revised a tenth of a percentage point lower.

"We have a very tight labor market. We have ongoing wage gains. We have strong consumer optimism. That combination should lead to solid consumption, but because of the lack of inflationary pressure, the Fed has space to ease policy to extend the cycle," said Jon Hill, rate strategist at BMO.

On the business side, gross private domestic investment fell 5.5%, the worst decline since Q4 in 2015 as spending on structures fell 10.6%. The decline wiped a full percentage point from the final GDP number.

"Business spending was hit," said Hill, noting that government spending helped support it.  "The forward looking risks are still there. There are still risks around the trade war. There's risks around Brexit. There are risks around a deteriorating global economy," said Hill.

The market consensus has been firmly of the view the Fed will cut rates by a quarter point, though some strategists say it could be 50 basis points, and comments from New York Fed President John Williams last week stirred up speculation of a more aggressive Fed.

After the GDP report, bond yields temporarily rose, with the 10-year reaching a high of 2.10% before slipping back down to 2.07%. The fed fund futures reflect a less than 20% probability of a half percentage point cut next week and more than 80% odds of a quarter point cut.

"The trade war has screwed up the pacing of inventory accumulation. There's a reason we had a really huge build in Q1," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies. "Some businesses that were going to see tariffs or see price increases were going to bring it forward...By the same token you can see a deceleration or depletion of inventories as people sell off stuff ... It's definitely caused a disruption."

The Fed has said it was worried about slowing global growth, the possible impact of trade wars and low inflation. It has also said it would act to extend the economic expansion, if needed.

"Anybody who was looking for 50 basis points should abandon that expectation after this number today," said Simons.