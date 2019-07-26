Fed's rate cut will be good for banks, KBW upgrades Citigroup, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs

National Economic Council Larry Kudlow dampened expectations about any major breakthroughs coming from U.S.-China trade talks next week.Economyread more
President Trump said in a tweet on Friday that Apple will not be given any waivers or relief for Mac Pro parts built in China.Technologyread more
Growth decelerated in the second quarter, but not by as much as Wall Street thought, as tariffs and a global slowdown weighed on the U.S. economy, the Commerce Department...Economyread more
Apple plans to buy Intel's modem business for $1 billion, in a deal expected to close by the end of 2019. The move puts Apple in a position to control its future in 5G.Technologyread more
Starbucks shares rose by more than 6% in early market trading today after a resounding earnings beat has analysts raising their estimates for the coffee chain.Restaurantsread more
Beyond Meat's nearly 800% run to new all-time highs has experts calling the stock a "no-touch" zone for investors.Trading Nationread more
Twitter reports strong user and advertising revenue growth for the quarter.Technologyread more
McDonald's says U.S. same-stores grew by 5.7% during the second quarter, thanks to promotions and tech-focused store upgrades.Restaurantsread more
Tesla posted its worst day in 10 months on Thursday following earnings, and two experts say there may be more pain ahead.Trading Nationread more
With Boeing suffering on the fundamental and technical sides, Todd Gordon offers a strategy.Trading Nationread more
The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.Politicsread more
Given current economic strength, soon to be bolstered by the Federal Reserve's easier policy, banks will soon outperform as people become more willing to spend money, according to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.
The firm upgraded the universal bank sector to overweight from market weight and upgraded shares of Citigroup, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs to outperform from market perform.