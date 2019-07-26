Record high UK temperature could have been reached: Provisional data

T-Mobile and Sprint still face a lawsuit from 13 state attorneys general before the deal can close.Technologyread more
National Economic Council's Larry Kudlow dampened expectations about major breakthroughs coming from U.S.-China trade talks next week.Economyread more
Demand for single-family rental homes is surging, and homebuilders are now stepping in, redesigning and reimagining the sector, and becoming landlords themselves.Real Estateread more
Pprosecutors have said Epstein — a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton — worked and conspired with employees, associates and others "who facilitated his...Politicsread more
It's an escalation of a problem that has plagued states and cities in the past year, including Atlanta, Baltimore, several cities in Florida, and others throughout the...Technologyread more
U.S. consumer spending, the biggest part of the economy, saved the day for the record-long expansion, but a big decline in business investments raised concerns about how much...Marketsread more
Disney is taking a huge risk on producing four sequels to "Avatar." However, under the careful watch of James Cameron, the potential reward outweighs the possibility of...Entertainmentread more
Two senior administration officials, who declined to be named, said the primary discussion at the meeting of trade principals was on ways to weaken the dollar.Marketsread more
President Trump said in a tweet on Friday that Apple will not be given any waivers or relief for Mac Pro parts built in China.Technologyread more
Growth decelerated in the second quarter, but not by as much as Wall Street thought, as tariffs and a global slowdown weighed on the U.S. economy, the Commerce Department...Economyread more
Apple plans to buy Intel's modem business for $1 billion, in a deal expected to close by the end of 2019. The move puts Apple in a position to control its future in 5G.Technologyread more
A British record high temperature, 38.7 Celsius (101.6 Fahrenheit), may have been reached on Thursday, provisional data from the UK Met Office showed on Friday.
Soaring temperatures broke records in Germany, France and the Netherlands on Thursday, as a heatwave gripped Europe for the second time in a month.
The Met Office had said on Thursday that the second highest temperature ever in Britain had been recorded in Cambridge, England, at 38.1 C (100.58 F).
However on Friday, the agency announced a new provisional figure of 38.7 C, recorded at the Cambridge University Botanic Garden.
That would beat the country's previous record high of 38.5 C (101.3 F), recorded in August 2003.
"The temperature recorded yesterday at Cambridge University Botanic Garden will require quality control and analysis over the next few days and if validated, would become the highest temperature officially recorded in the UK," the Met Office said in a statement.
Heatwaves are extreme weather events, but research shows that as the planet warms they are likely to become more frequent.
Met Office projections show that heatwaves with the intensity of last summer could occur on average as regularly as every other year by the middle of the century.