Flight delays and railway fires: Scorching heatwave tests Europe's infrastructure

People resting in Terminal 5 at Heathrow airport, July 26, 2019, as the UK's biggest airport has apologized after extreme weather conditions across Europe caused flight cancellations and delays.

As a historic heatwave scorched Western Europe this week, setting record high temperatures at well over 100 degrees in places like Paris, Belgium and Germany, people and infrastructure alike struggled to keep up.

On Friday, morning train commuters faced disruption after the extreme heat wreaked havoc on the rail network and airports. Widespread delays also continued in Heathrow and Gatwick, the U.K.'s two biggest airports, leaving passengers stranded.

"It's intense. Climate change makes this extreme heat so much more likely. This is something that virtually couldn't happen if not for climate change," Karsten Haustein, a climate scientist at the University of Oxford, told CNBC.

Engineers this week struggled to repair damaged rail lines as networks slowed down trains. High temperatures cause steel tracks to expand and buckle under stress, according to the U.K. Network Rail, leading to widespread delays.

In Austria, the national railway service painted parts of the train tracks white to lower the temperatures and limit structural damages caused from bending, with similar efforts occurring in Switzerland and Germany.

Some rail commuters in London became stuck Thursday night when wires on the network were damaged from the heat. High-speed rail services between Paris and London also halted on Friday after a power cable failure at the Gare du Nord station.

Across Europe, sweltering commuters took to Twitter to complain of being stranded on stopped train services with no air conditioning. In one stance, 600 passengers were evacuated off a train line in London after a damaged overhead train line sparked a grass fire on the railway bank, according to local reports.

"The traffic for commuters is bad, the railway network infrastructure is bad, they are slowing the trains down, interrupting the entire network and leading to complete failure of certain connections," Haustein said.

Air-conditioning in Europe is also scarce, exacerbating the misery among travelers and people at home. Europe accounts for only 6% of the global share of air-conditioners, compared to the U.S. at 23%, according to a 2018 report by the International Energy Agency.

"The air-conditioning on the trains doesn't work, and you can't open the windows. Air-conditioning isn't a thing here in general, which means people are suffering even more," Haustein said.

Climate researchers warn that an extreme heat wave like this one will only become more frequent, and that infrastructure like roads, housing and railroads must change to withstand upcoming challenges posed by extreme weather.

Last year, for example, high temperatures in Britain caused disruptions to a network rail that cost 40 million pounds (US$50 million) for operators, Alastair Chisholm, director of policy at the institute, told NBC News.