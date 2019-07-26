Trump targets French wine while threatening 'substantial' retaliation against France for digital tax

T-Mobile and Sprint still face a lawsuit from 13 state attorneys general before the deal can close.Technologyread more
National Economic Council's Larry Kudlow dampened expectations about major breakthroughs coming from U.S.-China trade talks next week.Economyread more
Demand for single-family rental homes is surging, and homebuilders are now stepping in, redesigning and reimagining the sector, and becoming landlords themselves.Real Estateread more
Pprosecutors have said Epstein — a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton — worked and conspired with employees, associates and others "who facilitated his...Politicsread more
It's an escalation of a problem that has plagued states and cities in the past year, including Atlanta, Baltimore, several cities in Florida, and others throughout the...Technologyread more
U.S. consumer spending, the biggest part of the economy, saved the day for the record-long expansion, but a big decline in business investments raised concerns about how much...Marketsread more
Disney is taking a huge risk on producing four sequels to "Avatar." However, under the careful watch of James Cameron, the potential reward outweighs the possibility of...Entertainmentread more
Two senior administration officials, who declined to be named, said the primary discussion at the meeting of trade principals was on ways to weaken the dollar.Marketsread more
President Trump said in a tweet on Friday that Apple will not be given any waivers or relief for Mac Pro parts built in China.Technologyread more
Growth decelerated in the second quarter, but not by as much as Wall Street thought, as tariffs and a global slowdown weighed on the U.S. economy, the Commerce Department...Economyread more
Apple plans to buy Intel's modem business for $1 billion, in a deal expected to close by the end of 2019. The move puts Apple in a position to control its future in 5G.Technologyread more
The United States will announce retaliatory action against France in response to the country's new tax affecting American technology companies, President Donald Trump said Friday.
He suggested he could target French wine with tariffs — a move experts considered the most likely U.S. response to the French digital services tax.
"I've always said American wine is better than French wine!" Trump tweeted.
In the tweet, the president said his administration will unveil "a substantial reciprocal action" following what he called French President Emmanuel Macron's "foolishness."
Earlier this month, France passed a 3% tax that will affect firms such as Facebook and Google that draw about $28 million or more in revenue from digital services in France. The Trump administration then started an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.
If, after the probe, the U.S. determines the tax is discriminatory or unreasonably targets U.S. firms, Trump could respond with tariffs. Trade experts considered Trump's most likely response a 100% tariff on French wine — one of the country's signature, symbolic products.
In a statement Friday, White House spokesman Judd Deere criticized France's tax but did not give any new details on what the U.S. could do to retaliate. He said the administration is "looking closely at all other policy tools" in addition to the already launched investigation as it determines how to respond to France.
"The Trump Administration has consistently stated that it will not sit idly by and tolerate discrimination against U.S.-based firms," he said.
In a CNBC interview last month, Trump suggested he could put tariffs on French wine. He said California wine producers have complained to him about France putting higher tariffs on imports than the U.S. does. "And you know what, it's not fair. We'll do something about it," he said.
France exported 3.2 billion euros (or about $3.6 billion) in wine to the U.S. last year, according to the Federation of French Wines and Spirits Exporters. The U.S. was France's biggest wine export market.
Trump does not drink alcohol, but he is familiar with the wine industry. While in office, Trump has touted the Virginia-based Trump Winery operated by his son, Eric.
Tariffs on France would open up another conflict as Trump tries to navigate thorny trade relationships around the globe. Already in the coming months, the White House looks to push a skeptical Congress to approve Trump's replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement and strike a trade deal with China.
— CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.