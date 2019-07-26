Trump targets French wine while threatening 'substantial' retaliation against France for digital tax

The United States will announce retaliatory action against France in response to the country's new tax affecting American technology companies, President Donald Trump said Friday.

He suggested he could target French wine with tariffs — a move experts considered the most likely U.S. response to the French digital services tax.

"I've always said American wine is better than French wine!" Trump tweeted.

In the tweet, the president said his administration will unveil "a substantial reciprocal action" following what he called French President Emmanuel Macron's "foolishness."

Earlier this month, France passed a 3% tax that will affect firms such as Facebook and Google that draw about $28 million or more in revenue from digital services in France. The Trump administration then started an investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.