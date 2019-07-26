Strong consumer spending vs. weak business investment: What really matters for the US economy

A trader works ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 19, 2019 in New York City.

U.S. consumer spending, the biggest part of the economy, saved the day for the record-long expansion, but a big decline in business investments raised concerns about how much longer it can last.

Personal consumption expenditures rose 4.3% in the second quarter, the best performance in six quarters, whereas gross private domestic investment tumbled 5.5%, the worst since the fourth quarter in 2015 as spending on structures slumped 10.6%. The drop in business spending chopped a full percentage point off of the final GDP number.

"The fact the investment looks so weak reflects that global forces are creating challenges for business investment and those forces mostly owe to the trade war. It has weakened the trajectory for here in the U.S.," said Michelle Meyer, head of U.S. economics at Bank of America. "The consumer is much more insulated from those risks."

The current economic expansion keeps trucking along, officially marking the longest in U.S. history. GDP rose 2.1% in the second quarter, down from 3.1% in the first quarter but slightly higher than the 2% estimates. However, with the boost from 2018 tax cuts fading away and trade tensions weighing on businesses, the weakness in business spending has economists worried how long the consumer can keep carrying the economy.

"Soft business investment in the second quarter is a concern. Some of that was tied to a downturn in investment in energy as commodity prices fell. It could also be that businesses are holding back on capital spending because of trade tensions and associated uncertainty," PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher said.

"Consumer spending won't continue to grow at a 4% pace, but solid job growth and rising wages will allow households to increase their spending through the rest of this year and into 2020," Faucher added.