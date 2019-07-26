Vodafone to create European mobile mast company with potential for IPO

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

China wants to track and grade citizens' actions — it's in the...

China is forging ahead with efforts to create a national social credit system. Some analysts doubt authorities can reach their goal.

China Economyread more

SoftBank launches new $108 billion fund to invest in A.I.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank said its second mega fund has a total expected contribution of $108 billion from partners including Microsoft, Apple and Foxconn, and that...

Technologyread more

Amazon shares drop on weaker-than-expected earnings

The quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in one-day delivery and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.

Technologyread more

Asia Pacific stocks broadly decline amid expectations of less...

Stocks in Asia saw broad declines on Friday, amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could be less aggressive than expected with monetary policy when it meets next week.

Asia Marketsread more

Chinese state media says Beijing suspects FedEx broke law with...

Chinese authorities suspect U.S. package delivery company FedEx violated the law by not making shipments of goods from the tech company Huawei to their recipients, the Xinhua...

Technologyread more

Alphabet rises after earnings beat, announces $25 billion share...

Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Ex-German defense chief questions calls for increased NATO spend

The former German defense chief told CNBC Friday that it may be impossible for his country to meet NATO spending targets.

Politicsread more

Trade war market risks will fade but 'cold tech war' will...

Markets will grow less volatile once the U.S. and China reach a temporary trade agreement, but the "cold tech war" will carry on, according to a BNP Paribas economist.

Technologyread more

Apple plans to buy Intel's wireless chip unit for $1 billion

Apple has agreed to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem division, both companies announced on Thursday.

Technologyread more

Australia considers more regulation of Google and Facebook

The Australian government released a report Friday recommending tighter oversight over multinational digital platforms including Google and Facebook.

Technologyread more

North Korea's Kim says missile launch is a warning to South...

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected the demonstration of a "new-type tactical guided weapon" on Thursday as a warning to South Korean "warmongers" to stop importing...

Asia Politicsread more

Starbucks' stock pops after coffee chain crushes estimates,...

Starbucks raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast Thursday after more customers returned to cafes in the U.S. and China for pricier drinks.

Restaurantsread more
Telecom

Vodafone to create European mobile mast company with potential for IPO

A Vodafone store in Spain
Miguel Candela | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Vodafone said on Friday it would move its mobile mast operations in 10 European markets into a new company that it potentially could list, in a move it said would unlock value for shareholders.

Chief Executive Nick Read said the tower company, which will be created in the next 18 months, would be Europe's largest, comprising about 61,700 sites, with 75% in its biggest markets of Germany, Italy, Spain and Britain.

"Given the scale and quality of our infrastructure, we believe there is a substantial opportunity to unlock value for shareholders while capturing the significant industrial benefits of network sharing for the digital society," he said.

The world's second largest mobile operator announced the spin off along with a first-quarter trading update on Friday that saw group service revenue decline by a smaller-than-expected 0.2%. It said a gradual recovery in its previously weak top line would continue.

It said market conditions in Italy had continued to improve and retail growth in Germany remained robust, which in part had been offsetting intense competition in Spain.

Vodafone said it was confident about its full year guidance for adjusted core earnings of 13.8-14.2 billion euros and free cash flow before spectrum costs of at least 5.4 billion euros.