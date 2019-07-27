Trouble feared as Hong Kong activists return to scene of suspected triad attack

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has kept the same message to Wall Street...

Amazon's second-quarter earnings results were a reminder of Bezos's longtime approach of valuing long-term growth over short-term profits.

Technologyread more

China wants to track and grade citizens' actions — it's in the...

China is forging ahead with efforts to create a national social credit system. Some analysts doubt authorities can reach their goal.

China Economyread more

China's industrial profits fall in June, add to fears of slowdown

Profits earned by China's industrial firms fell 3.1% in June from a year earlier, reversing gains in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

China Economyread more

Trump says he 'might' put tariffs on French wine in response to...

Trump tweets that he has "always said American wine is better than French wine!"

Politicsread more

As electric car production ramps up, a supply crunch for battery...

As car manufacturers ramp up production of electric cars, metals used to make the vehicles' batteries may face a supply crunch, according to a new report.

Metalsread more

Eight killed in quake and aftershocks in Philippines, 60 injured

An initial quake of magnitude 5.4 that struck the Batanes islands was followed shortly by an aftershock of magnitude 5.9, according to Philippine government data. Another big...

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch another record close after strong...

Stocks rose after strong earnings from tech companies such as Alphabet and Intel while the U.S. economy grew at a better-than-expected clip.

US Marketsread more

Supreme Court allows Trump to use disputed military funds for...

The fight over border wall funding sparked the longest federal government shutdown in history.

Politicsread more

Kudlow: 'I wouldn't expect any grand deal' on China

National Economic Council's Larry Kudlow dampened expectations about major breakthroughs coming from U.S.-China trade talks next week.

Economyread more

Flight delays and railway fires: Scorching heatwave tests...

Climate scientists warn that Europe's infrastructure, like housing and railroads, must change to withstand challenges of extreme weather.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Two South Koreans dead, athletes hurt in nightclub collapse

Two South Koreans died and several others, including athletes attending world aquatic championships, were injured when a structure collapsed in a nightclub in the city of...

Asia Newsread more

Apple's credit card is on track to launch in early August

The Apple Card, a high-profile credit card partnership between Goldman Sachs and Apple, is scheduled to launch in the first two weeks of August, a person familiar with the...

Technologyread more
China Politics

Trouble feared as Hong Kong activists return to scene of suspected triad attack

Key Points
  • Police and activists are bracing for further violence later on Saturday as protesters plan to converge on a rural Hong Kong town where suspected triad gangsters attacked protesters and commuters at a train station last weekend.
  • Last Sunday, 100 white shirted men stormed the Yuen Long station in an attack that came hours after protesters marched through central Hong Kong and defaced China's Liaison Office — the leading symbol of Beijing's authority over the former British colony.

Police enter the Long Ping station in the Yuen Long district of Hong Kong on July 23, 2019. A rally of more than 100,000 people in devolved into a night of violence just a few days earlier, with police firing tear gas and masked men wearing white shirts and wielding batons attacking people in a metro station and mall.
Paul Yeung | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Police and activists are bracing for further violence later on Saturday as protesters plan to converge on a rural Hong Kong town where suspected triad gangsters attacked protesters and commuters at a train station last weekend.

Police, widely criticized for failing to better protect the public from the triad raid in Yuen Long, have refused to allow the latest march on safety grounds.

Activists are insisting they will push ahead, with some planning to skirt the police ban by openly organizing shopping and dining expeditions to the town, government-funded broadcaster RTHK reported.

Residents described a mounting police presence on Saturday morning, with force chiefs insisting they will still seek to keep order despite the ban. Extra fortifications have been placed around the local police station.

Activists told Reuters they fear the protest could turn violent, given feelings of palpable anger among protesters over last Sunday's events and a determination among some to challenge villagers they believe are close to long-standing triad groups in the area.

"The situation is escalating, and tomorrow could be the start of a more violent period," one told Reuters.

Local district councilors and rural hamlet chiefs earlier urged police to object to the march, citing grave concerns over public safety and fears symbolic village sites could be attacked.

Last Sunday, 100 white shirted men stormed the Yuen Long station in an attack that came hours after protesters marched through central Hong Kong and defaced China's Liaison Office — the leading symbol of Beijing's authority over the former British colony.

They attacked black-clad protesters returning from Hong Kong island, passers-by, journalists and lawmakers with pipes and clubs, leaving 45 people injured.

Reuters reported on Friday that a Liaison Office official had days earlier urged local village chiefs to drive away any activists from the town.

The Yuen Long attack and the encirclement of the Liaison Office marked new fronts in a protest movement that has intensified over the last two months and sparked the most direct challenge to the authority of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The movement further mushroomed on Friday as thousands of activists thronged the arrivals halls of Hong Kong international airport.

Initially demanding the scrapping of a bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland courts for trial, marchers are also seeking independent inquiries into police use of force, the resignation of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and full democratic reform — anathema to Beijing's Communist Party leadership.

The protracted crisis is exposing fissures across Lam's administration, with police chiefs and rank-and-file officers enraged at an apology over last weekend's attacks by her Chief Secretary on Friday, apparently without consultation.

Matthew Cheung said the government would not shirk its responsibility "and the police's handling fell short of residents' expectations."

Britain handed Hong Kong over to Chinese rule in 1997 amid guarantees that its core freedoms and autonomy, including the right to protest and an independent judiciary, would be protected under a "one country, two systems" formula. Many fear those rights are under threat as Beijing's reach extends into the city.