Two South Koreans dead, several aquatic athletes hurt in nightclub collapse, official says

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has kept the same message to Wall Street...

Amazon's second-quarter earnings results were a reminder of Bezos's longtime approach of valuing long-term growth over short-term profits.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch another record close after strong...

Stocks rose after strong earnings from tech companies such as Alphabet and Intel while the U.S. economy grew at a better-than-expected clip.

Trump says he 'might' put tariffs on French wine in response to...

Trump tweets that he has "always said American wine is better than French wine!"

Supreme Court allows Trump to use disputed military funds for...

The fight over border wall funding sparked the longest federal government shutdown in history.

China's industrial profits fall in June, add to fears of slowdown

Profits earned by China's industrial firms fell 3.1% in June from a year earlier, reversing gains in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Kudlow: 'I wouldn't expect any grand deal' on China

National Economic Council's Larry Kudlow dampened expectations about major breakthroughs coming from U.S.-China trade talks next week.

Flight delays and railway fires: Scorching heatwave tests...

Climate scientists warn that Europe's infrastructure, like housing and railroads, must change to withstand challenges of extreme weather.

Two South Koreans dead, several aquatic athletes hurt in...

Two South Koreans died and several others, including athletes attending world aquatic championships, were injured when a structure collapsed in a nightclub in the city of...

Apple's credit card is on track to launch in early August

The Apple Card, a high-profile credit card partnership between Goldman Sachs and Apple, is scheduled to launch in the first two weeks of August, a person familiar with the...

Week Ahead: Fed to cut rates to protect economy even as most...

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.

The IRS is warning thousands of cryptocurrency holders to pay...

The IRS is in the process of sending letters to U.S. citizens who own virtual currency and potentially failed to pay the necessary taxes.

A top Democratic fundraiser who bailed on Joe Biden is now...

Former Vice President Joe Biden's lead 2020 fundraiser in the Bay Area has switched allegiances to Sen. Kamala Harris after walking away from him last month.

Asia-Pacific News

Two South Koreans dead, several aquatic athletes hurt in nightclub collapse, official says

Police stand outside a nightclub in Gwangju, South Korea, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Lee Jin-man | Associated Press

Two South Koreans died and several others, including athletes attending world aquatic championships, were injured when a structure collapsed in a nightclub in the city of Gwangju early on Saturday, a fire department official said.

The two died when a two-level structure in the club collapsed around 2 a.m. KST (1700 GMT Friday), pinning and hitting revelers, the official said.

Yonhap news agency reported that nine athletes competing in the 2019 FINA aquatic World Championships were injured, though none of them seriously.

They included four from the United States, two from New Zealand, and one each from the Netherlands, Italy and Brazil, Yonhap said, citing city and fire department officials.

Their injuries ranged from bruising to lacerations on their hands or feet, the agency said.

The fire department official confirmed some of the athletes had been hurt but said it was too soon to comment on how many or how many people were injured in total.

A spokesman for Gwangju city could not be immediately reached.