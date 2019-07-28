Pfizer plans combination of off-patent drug business with Mylan

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

From private insurance to tariffs, here are the business issues...

The debate over the future of private insurance, the Republican tax cuts and tariffs and manufacturing are business topics that could come up.

2020 Electionsread more

Intelligence Director Dan Coats is leaving office after clashing...

Trump said he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to replace Coats.

Politicsread more

Trump's nominee for intel chief John Ratcliffe accused Mueller of...

Trump shouldn't be above the law, Rep. John Ratcliffe told Mueller, "but he damn sure shouldn't be below the law."

Politicsread more

Snap, Twitter and Amazon are cutting into Google-Facebook duopoly

Investors have a better sense of how the ad businesses of Amazon, Snap and Twitter stack up against the dominant players after the latest earnings reports.

Technologyread more

Passive investing boom could be causing a market bubble

Real estate and utilities are the two sectors that have benefited the most from the rise of passive investing vehicles including exchange-traded funds.

Investingread more

JB Straubel wasn't just Tesla CTO, he invented many of its core...

JB Straubel wasn't just CTO at Tesla, he was an inventor of its core technologies

Technologyread more

Boeing's 737 Max grounding is going on so long it will disrupt...

Southwest Airlines pulled its 737 Max planes out of its schedules until next year and deliveries are delayed.

Airlinesread more

Disney's remakes have made more than $7 billion globally since...

Including the first week of "Lion King's" box office run, Disney has made more than $7 billion in the last nine years from its reimaginings of its classic tales.

Entertainmentread more

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has kept the same message to Wall Street...

Amazon's second-quarter earnings results were a reminder of Bezos's longtime approach of valuing long-term growth over short-term profits.

Technologyread more

Trump says he 'might' put tariffs on French wine in response to...

Trump tweets that he has "always said American wine is better than French wine!"

Politicsread more

Supreme Court allows Trump to use disputed military funds for...

The fight over border wall funding sparked the longest federal government shutdown in history.

Politicsread more

Meet the robots being put on duty to help solve America's...

The U.S. is facing a recycling crisis that is burying cities and towns in tens of millions of tons of garbage a day. Companies and municipalities are turning to AI-assisted...

At Workread more
Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer plans combination of off-patent drug business with Mylan

Meg Tirrell@megtirrell
Key Points
  • The deal, expected to be announced Monday, will result in Pfizer shareholders owning most of the new company with Mylan's shareholders owning slightly more than 40%.
  • The combined company, which will sell Mylan's EpiPen and Pfizer's Viagra, will receive a new name and be domiciled in the U.S.
  • The new company will be helmed by Pfizer's Michael Goettler, currently president of the Upjohn business. Mylan Chairman Robert Coury will be executive chairman, and Mylan CEO Heather Bresch will depart.
A man walks past Pfizer's world headquarters in New York.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Pfizer, the world's largest drugmaker, plans to divest its off-patent drug business and combine it with generic-drug maker Mylan, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The deal, expected to be announced Monday, will result in Pfizer shareholders owning most of the new company, with Mylan's shareholders owning slightly more than 40%, said the person, who declined to be named because the plans aren't yet public. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

The combined company, which will sell Mylan's EpiPen and Pfizer's Viagra, will receive a new name and be domiciled in the U.S. The deal will be structured in what's known as a reverse Morris trust, with Pfizer's Upjohn business divested and then combined with Mylan.

The size of the new company is unclear. Mylan reported 2018 sales of $11.4 billion, but Pfizer doesn't break out numbers for its China-based Upjohn unit. Pfizer's so-called Essential Health business, comprising off-patent drugs, branded generics, sterile-injectable medicines, biosimilars and others, drew $20.2 billion of the company's total $53.6 billion in 2018 sales, but Pfizer's not spinning off the entire unit.

Mylan's stock is down 76% from its 2015 high amid scrutiny of its price increases on the EpiPen, pressure on U.S. generic drug prices and an investigation into drug-price collusion in the industry. The deal is the "best-case outcome" for Mylan, said Jared Holz, health-care strategist at Jefferies. Mylan said last year it had formed a strategic review committee to evaluate options for the future of the company.

Pfizer investors are more mixed on the deal, according to Holz, who said he's received feedback from shareholders since the Journal's first report Saturday morning,

It would mark a further move under new Chief Executive Albert Bourla to streamline Pfizer's focus on branded medicines and vaccines. The company agreed in December to combine its consumer-health business, which sells Advil among other brands, with GlaxoSmithKline's in a joint venture of which GSK has a majority controlling interest. In June, Pfizer said it would spend $11.4 billion to acquire the cancer-drug maker Array BioPharma.

The Mylan deal, Holz said, could be "dilutive to earnings over the near term because of how profitable Upjohn is to Pfizer."

The new company will be helmed by Pfizer's Michael Goettler, currently president of the Upjohn business. Mylan Chairman Robert Coury will be executive chairman, and Mylan CEO Heather Bresch will depart.

Holz called the management shuffle a positive for the deal, noting Mylan's had "one of the most out-of-favor management teams in all of health care."