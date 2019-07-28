Protesters mass in Hong Kong amid fears of growing cycle of violence

Pro-democracy protesters hold umbrellas during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28, 2019. Edgar Su | Reuters

Hong Kong authorities stepped up security and fired tear gas around China's main representative office on Sunday as several protests broke out, with anger among the crowds simmering over what many see as an increasing cycle of violence against them.



Protests over the past two months spearheaded by pro-democracy activists against a proposed bill that would allow people to be extradited from the city to stand trial in courts in mainland China have grown increasingly violent. A march on Saturday against a violent assault the previous weekend, by suspected triad gang members, ended in violent turmoil as riot police waded in to disperse crowds. On Sunday, a gathering in a park in the city's central business district began spilling into surrounding roads and black-clad protesters set off in several directions, clogging up major thoroughfares. Thousands of people headed east, toward the shopping district of Causeway Bay, while another large contingent headed west, toward the Chinese government's representative office, known as the Central Government Liaison Office. There, hundreds of riot police blocked activists from advancing toward the building, which had been heavily fortified with water-filled plastic barricades. A clear plastic shield had been erected around a national emblem above its front doors.

A demonstrator carries a sign that reads 'Freedom' during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su Edgar Su | Reuters

Police fired multiple rounds of tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters in a densely populated neighborhood nearby. The protesters, wearing helmets, gas masks and body armor responded with bricks, eggs and other objects, hunkering behind makeshift barricades and umbrellas. Many hit metallic surfaces with sticks to create a loud beat that sounded down the streets. The office has become a focus for the anger of protesters alarmed by what many see as Beijing's increasing control despite guarantees of autonomy under a "one country, two systems" formula, struck when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Last Sunday, protesters took police by surprise with a swoop on the Liaison Office, scrawling graffiti and throwing paint bombs at walls, the national emblem and a plaque. Chinese officials described the vandalism as a challenge to the central government's authority which would not be tolerated. "Everyone knows very well that the current Hong Kong government has been controlled by some outside forces, like those in the Liaison Office," said an activist surnamed Chan.

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28, 2019. Edgar Su | Reuters

"Now Hong Kong doesn't even have basic freedom of assembly. We have come here to make a symbolic expression." China denies interfering in Hong Kong and has warned that the violent protests over the proposed legislation allowing extraditions to mainland China were an "undisguised challenge" to the formula under which it is ruled.

'Stop violence'



Many of the marchers on Sunday chanted slogans against the police. Some held up banners reading: "We rise as one, we fight as one" and "Stop violence." "I have been to every protest and I never wear a mask," said Phong Luk, wearing a Spider Man suit to match one worn by his 6-year-old son. "I'm doing nothing wrong. It is those in power that are wrong ... At this point, there is nothing to be done except for Carrie Lam to step down, because she obviously cannot rule."

Police officers line up during a protest against police violence during previous marches, near China's Liaison Office, Hong Kong, China July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su Edgar Su | Reuters