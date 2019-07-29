2020 Democratic candidates are fighting for $5 donations—Here's why

Skip Navigation
These stocks are winners when the Fed decides to start cutting...

For investors looking to play the anticipated rate cut, here are the sectors that have done well in the past when the Federal Reserve embarked on easing cycles.

Lyft stock drops on news that COO is leaving

McNeill came to Lyft from Tesla, where he served as president of global sales and services.

Elizabeth Warren wants to dramatically rewrite rules on...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lyft, Chipotle,...

Check out the companies making headlines midday Monday:

The stock market could be in for a 'VIXplosion,' says widely...

With stocks on the rise, a key Fed meeting approaching and the lowest-volume month of the year coming up, the market's fear gauge could be about to spike, says NorthmanTrader...

Cramer: 'Better-than-feared' Apple earnings could pop the stock...

"People really feared this earnings period," CNBC's Jim Cramer says. "It turns out that that fear was not justified."

How presidential hopeful Joe Biden would boost Social Security...

Biden, the leading Democratic presidential candidate, has unveiled a plan for Social Security that would prevent the eldest workers from running out of money and the the...

US-China trade talks resume with tempered expectations

Trade representatives from the U.S. and China will begin their first official in-person meeting since the G-20 truce, but neither side is showing any sense of urgency for a...

Boeing better get its 's--- together,' Ryanair CEO warns

Ryanair's CEO also warns investors about potential job cuts due the Boeing 737 Max grounding, now in its fifth month.

Pfizer will combine its off-patent drug business with Mylan

Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the new company and Mylan's shareholders would get 43%.

Wall Street titans are in the midst of an expensive technological...

'Algo wheels' and the rise of the machines: How stock trading became Wall Street's winner-take-all battleground.

TikTok's parent company is making its own smartphone

The plans come as the TikTok parent expands into new sectors beyond video and news apps.

Politics

2020 Democratic candidates are fighting for $5 donations—Here's why

Carmin Chappell
Jordan Smith
Democratic candidates are fighting hard for $5 donations—Here's why
Political campaigns are expensive.

Candidates travel across the country to meet voters, buy ad spots on TV and social media, and hire staffers. Donations are one of the major ways these candidates fund their operations — and they're getting smaller.

Candidates are pushing hard for supporters to give as little as $5 as public opinion shifts to opposing large donations from the super-rich and political action committees. A large pool of small donors is now seen as an accomplishment in its own right. What's more, new debate rules for the Democratic candidates place a huge emphasis on small donations.

Watch the video above to find out more about how small donations are changing the 2020 political landscape.