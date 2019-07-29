Apple is working on phone cameras that use lasers to sense how far objects are, top analyst says

For investors looking to play the anticipated rate cut, here are the sectors that have done well in the past when the Federal Reserve embarked on easing cycles.Marketsread more
McNeill came to Lyft from Tesla, where he served as president of global sales and services.Technologyread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Monday:Market Insiderread more
With stocks on the rise, a key Fed meeting approaching and the lowest-volume month of the year coming up, the market's fear gauge could be about to spike, says NorthmanTrader...Trading Nationread more
"People really feared this earnings period," CNBC's Jim Cramer says. "It turns out that that fear was not justified."Marketsread more
Biden, the leading Democratic presidential candidate, has unveiled a plan for Social Security that would prevent the eldest workers from running out of money and the the...Personal Financeread more
Trade representatives from the U.S. and China will begin their first official in-person meeting since the G-20 truce, but neither side is showing any sense of urgency for a...Marketsread more
Ryanair's CEO also warns investors about potential job cuts due the Boeing 737 Max grounding, now in its fifth month.Airlinesread more
Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the new company and Mylan's shareholders would get 43%.Pharmaceuticalsread more
'Algo wheels' and the rise of the machines: How stock trading became Wall Street's winner-take-all battleground.Financeread more
Apple is working on iPhones for 2020 with rear cameras that can sense how far away things are, according to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
The cameras will include a new sensor, called "ToF," or time of flight, to let the iPhone to better "see" the world around it, enabling augmented reality (AR) experiences and better computer vision, according to the note distributed on Monday.
These sensors use a part called "VCSEL," or vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser, which generates an invisible laser that bounces off objects, letting the phone accurately measure how far away the objects are. Apple's front-facing Face ID camera currently uses a ToF sensor as part of the phone's unlocking system.
Two iPhone models will include the ToF feature, Kuo wrote, suggesting that the lower-cost iPhone option launching in 2020 won't have it.
"We predict that three new 2H20 iPhone models will all be equipped with front Face ID, and two of the new models will provide rear ToF. We estimate that shipments of iPhone models equipped with front and rear VCSEL (front structure light and rear ToF) will be 45mn units in 2020," Kuo wrote.
The sensor could "mainly improve the photo quality and offer AR applications," Kuo continued. He sees the feature as a key distinguishing selling point for high-end phones.
Huawei smartphones will also adopt the ToF sensor, Kuo wrote.
In another note published over the weekend, Kuo predicted that Apple's 2020 iPhones will all support 5G networks. He's also predicted that the 2020 iPhone lineup will be comprised of three phones, one with a 6.7-inch screen, one a 6.1-inch screen, and a 5.4-inch screen, suggesting that Apple's 2020 lineup will be a bigger refresh than the iPhones it's expected to launch in 2019.