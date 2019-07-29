Apple is facing a 'low bar of expectations' but it might work in the company's favor

Apple has had a strong 2019 so far, with the stock up more than 45% since the company hit a low after it announced a revenue shortfall on January 2. The iPhone maker continues to mint money, too, and has guided that it will book at least $52 billion in revenue when it reports earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

The most important number that drives Apple stock moves on earnings day is guidance — except for one time earlier this year, Apple nearly always hits its guidance, and disappointing guidance can hurt the stock. When Apple missed its guidance in January, it said that demand in China ended up being significantly lower than it expected, which is related to Trump's trade war.

Expectations for guidance are "a low bar," giving Apple room to surprise, analysts say.

"Particularly with many buy-side investors discounting growth in the smartphone market and in iPhone shipments, we see potential upside to investor expectations relative to F4Q19 guidance," JP Morgan's Samik Chatterjee wrote on Monday.

Analysts say that gives Apple a lot of room to overachieve, even as the company is coming off of of two straight quarters of year-over-year revenue decline and significant strategic issues, including a trade war between the U.S. and China in which Apple has become embroiled.

"Investor sentiment remains negative despite improving iPhone and Services data points, with low expectations for Sept. quarter suggesting a positive setup into earnings," Morgan Stanley Katy Huberty wrote on July 22.

"UBS Evidence Lab data meanwhile supports general malaise in sentiment," UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri wrote on Monday. "China demand/tariffs and services growth are predictably the top investor issues."

"We think AAPL is well positioned to continue to surprise investors on the upside, driven by a confluence of better organic trends (specially in services) and low expectations regarding September quarter guide (clearly folks remain underweight here)," Evercore analyst Amit Daryanani wrote on July 24.

Here's what analysts watching the stock are expecting, via a Refinitiv poll of analysts: