Beyond Meat hype rivals that of bitcoin and could share the same fate

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

The Fed is about to cut rates for the first time since 2008 as...

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.

Market Insiderread more

Pfizer will combine its off-patent drug business with Mylan

Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the new company and Mylan's shareholders would get 43%.

Pharmaceuticalsread more

US-China trade talks resume with tempered expectations

Trade representatives from the U.S. and China will begin their first official in-person meeting since the G-20 truce, but neither side is showing any sense of urgency for a...

Marketsread more

The stock market could be in for a 'VIXplosion,' says widely...

With stocks on the rise, a key Fed meeting approaching and the lowest-volume month of the year coming up, the market's fear gauge could be about to spike, says NorthmanTrader...

Trading Nationread more

Boeing better get its 's--- together,' Ryanair CEO warns

Ryanair's CEO also warns investors about potential job cuts due the Boeing 737 Max grounding, now in its fifth month.

Airlinesread more

Experts worry that the census will again undercount kids younger...

Despite years of warnings, census experts worry it's likely that children younger than 5 will be undercounted again in next year's survey – and that could mean more difficulty...

Politicsread more

Trump hits the Fed again, says 'small rate cut' this week is not...

President Trump lashes out at the Fed ahead of its July meeting, criticizing it for what he sees as overly restrictive interest rates.

US Economyread more

Morgan Stanley: The S&P 500 will fail to break out for a third...

Despite the S&P 500 closing at an all-time high on Friday, the index's internals and fundamentals are too weak to maintain the rally, Morgan Stanley said Monday.

Marketsread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, Apple, UPS,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Investingread more

Samsung's next big smartphone launch is coming next week — here's...

Samsung is expected to announce its new Galaxy Note 10 on Aug. 7 ahead of Apple's new iPhones in September.

Technologyread more

How Domino's plans to fight the war against GrubHub and UberEats

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of the pizza chain Monday with a sell rating because of the threat of third-party delivery platforms.

Restaurantsread more

Violence is escalating in Hong Kong. Here are three possible...

Beijing is set to deliver a formal response to the ongoing Hong Kong protests at 3 p.m. local time on Monday.

China Politicsread more
Food & Beverage

Beyond Meat hype rivals that of bitcoin and could share the same fate

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Beyond Meat's stock has surged more than 700% since its IPO in May.
  • Short sellers are betting that Beyond's stock falls, but they have lost $427.8 million so far in July.
  • Beyond's stock fell in morning trading ahead of its earnings report after the bell Monday.
Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown (C) celebrates with guests after ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq MarketSite, May 2, 2019 in New York City.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

For investors looking to understand what's next for Beyond Meat, it might be wise to take a look at bitcoin.

In May, the maker of meat alternatives set its initial public offering price at $25 per share. Since then, the stock has surged 794% and hit a record high of $239.71 last week. The shares have climbed too high for any Wall Street analysts to recommend buying the stock.

Beyond's stock fell 4% in morning trading ahead of its earnings report after the bell Monday.

Bitcoin, which is known for its volatility, is up 79% since May 2, the day Beyond made its public market debut. The cryptocurrency nearly hit $20,000 in December 2017, fueled by a speculative bubble as it gained attention from mainstream media and retail investors, but its value has been cut in half since then. That dramatic plunge means some investors were burned as bitcoin's fortunes turned.

Short sellers are trying to cash in by betting that Beyond's stock will experience a similar drop. Short sellers borrow a stock with the expectation that its price will fall and the investor can repurchase it at a profit. Nearly 44% of Beyond's outstanding shares are being shorted, according to data from S3 Partners.

"It's captured the imagination of every amateur shortseller out there," Andrew Left of Citron Research said.

Left, one of Wall Street's most prominent short sellers, said that his firm covered the float on its short bet on Beyond. Covering the float involves purchasing the same amount of shares that an investor has shorted in order to offset losses if the share price jumps even more.

Friday's rally resulted in $66.5 million in losses for short sellers, according to S3 Partners. So far in July, they are down $427.8 million.

"This has nothing to do with the company, but it's not taking away from the company," Left said. "They're not doing anything wrong."

For now, Beyond is the only publicly traded company that specializes in making products that replicate the consistency and taste of meat. Its main rival Impossible Foods, which has deals with Little Caesars and Burger King, remains privately held. Beyond will also soon be facing competition from traditional food companies like Nestle and Tyson Foods, which are wading into the world of plant-based meats.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv are expecting Beyond to report a second-quarter loss of 8 cents per share and revenue of $52.7 million. After its first quarterly report since going public, shares rose as high 23% in after-hours trading.

The expected second-quarter loss is one reason why analysts see Beyond's valuation as unjustified. Although consumers are increasingly interested in reducing their meat intake, Beyond is still losing money as it rushes to meet the increased demand.

It's also treading in uncharted waters. It remains to be seen how much long-term demand is really out there for its products. The company could conceivably ramp up production and then end up with a surplus of Beyond Sausages and Beyond Burgers.

So far, 21.6% of U.S. households are purchasing meat alternatives, according to Nielsen data. Out of everyone who purchases meat alternatives, 98% bought meat, a sign that most of the demand is coming from so-called flexitarians. While U.S. consumers bought $95 billion of meat last year at grocery stores, meat substitutes accounted for $893 million in sales, Nielsen found.

VIDEO8:3808:38
The rise of fake meat
Restaurants