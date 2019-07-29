Cramer's lightning round: Red Hat's Jim Whitehurst is 'changing the culture' at IBM

It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
Capital One says a data breach identified earlier this month exposed personal information of its customers, including social security details and bank account numbers.Cybersecurityread more
The stock closed Monday up 788% since its May initial public offering and has drawn interest from short sellers.Food & Beverageread more
For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.Marketsread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...Politicsread more
Amazon-owned PillPack and Surescripts are doing battle over access to data about patients' prescriptions.Technologyread more
The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals to publish the prices that are negotiated with insurers or risk being fined.Health and Scienceread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific edged up in Tuesday morning trade as investors await developments from U.S.-China trade talks this week in Shanghai as well as monetary policy decisions...Asia Marketsread more
Your job is to sit tight and find high-quality stocks to stick with for as long as the underlying business stays strong, Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 29.Market Insiderread more
Morgan Stanley's Chethan Ahya tells CNBC that he expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 50 basis points this week because of weak business investment in the...The Fedread more
Newmont Goldcorp: We don't want Newmont, we want Agnico. O.K.? Agnico is better, faster growing, better assets. "
Dollar Tree: "I think you buy some Dollar Tree."
Valley National Bancorp: "Valley's got a great footprint. It's just the problem is the Fed was not going the right way, but I think [buy] this thing at $11 with a 4% yield."
AbbVie: "I don't like the acquisition, and a 6.3% yield — a lot of these stocks that are yielding six-and-plus are stocks that have no growth. We're growth buyers. I don't see the growth opportunity at AbbVie even with that acquisition."
Six Flags Entertainment: "I like S-I-X. I like the yield. It's got some decent growth. I think it's making a comeback. It was stalled for a little bit."
DXC Technology: "DXC does not have growth, and that's what I'm looking for. If you're going to be in DXC, I suggest swap out of that and just go into IBM where I believe that [Red Hat CEO] Jim Whitehurst is changing the culture."
