Cramer's lightning round: Red Hat's Jim Whitehurst is 'changing the culture' at IBM

Newmont Goldcorp: We don't want Newmont, we want Agnico. O.K.? Agnico is better, faster growing, better assets. "

Dollar Tree: "I think you buy some Dollar Tree."

Valley National Bancorp: "Valley's got a great footprint. It's just the problem is the Fed was not going the right way, but I think [buy] this thing at $11 with a 4% yield."

AbbVie: "I don't like the acquisition, and a 6.3% yield — a lot of these stocks that are yielding six-and-plus are stocks that have no growth. We're growth buyers. I don't see the growth opportunity at AbbVie even with that acquisition."

Six Flags Entertainment: "I like S-I-X. I like the yield. It's got some decent growth. I think it's making a comeback. It was stalled for a little bit."

DXC Technology: "DXC does not have growth, and that's what I'm looking for. If you're going to be in DXC, I suggest swap out of that and just go into IBM where I believe that [Red Hat CEO] Jim Whitehurst is changing the culture."