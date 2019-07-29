European stocks seen mostly lower amid trade talk skepticism

Beijing is set to deliver a formal response to the ongoing Hong Kong protests at 3 p.m. local time on Monday.China Politicsread more
The European Commission will remove some market access rights from five countries this week in a move that could affect the UK after Brexit, the Financial Times reported.Europe Economyread more
Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she supports a 25-basis-point cut in the U.S. benchmark interest rate due to a weaker global economy.Economyread more
The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.Market Insiderread more
Stocks in Asia mostly slipped in Monday afternoon trade as U.S.-China negotiations resume in Beijing later this week amid low expectations for a major breakthrough.Asia Marketsread more
Snapask's on-demand tutoring app matches students with qualified tutors for one-on-one question-and-answer sessions.Start-upsread more
The debate over the future of private insurance, the Republican tax cuts and tariffs and manufacturing are business topics that could come up.2020 Electionsread more
Trump said he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to replace Coats.Politicsread more
Police and ambulances raced to a shooting at a food festival in California on Sunday, and video posted on social media showed people at the event running for cover as shots...Crimeread more
The former German defense chief told CNBC Friday that it may be impossible for his country to meet NATO spending targets.Politicsread more
Trump shouldn't be above the law, Rep. John Ratcliffe told Mueller, "but he damn sure shouldn't be below the law."Politicsread more
European stocks are set for a muted open Monday as U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators prepare to meet in Shanghai for the first in-person trade talks since a truce was agreed in June.
The FTSE 100 is seen opening fractionally higher at around 7,550 points, the DAX is expected to slip around 27 points to 12,387, and the CAC is set to open around 18 points lower at 5,593.
Expectations for progress during the impending two-day meeting in Shanghai are low, and White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Friday that negotiators would "hopefully go back to where the talks left off last May."
Investors will also be awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting this week, with the Fed widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.
New British Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson plans to visit Scotland on Monday after the head of the Scottish Conservatives said that she would refuse to support the U.K. leaving the European Union without a deal. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) also said on Sunday that the EU was lagging behind Britain in its preparation for a no-deal Brexit.
In corporate news, mergers and acquisitions are high on the agenda. Reuters reported on Sunday that U.S. buyout fund Blackstone Group is expected to announce the merger of its majority-owned financial data firm Refinitiv with the London Stock Exchange Group this week. The merger is expected to face a long antitrust review before it can be signed off.
The Financial Times has also reported a potential tie-up between food delivery companies Just Eat and Takeaway.com to form a £9 billion ($10 billion) group which would outsize both Uber Eats and Deliveroo.
As earnings season rumbles on, Ryanair on Monday reported a 21% fall in first-quarter net profit due to lower fares and higher costs, but reiterated its full-year guidance.
Heineken half-year profit missed expectations on higher costs, with the Dutch drinks company reporting a net profit of 1.05 billion euros, while Spain's Bankia saw its second-quarter net profit fall 32% due to lower trading income.