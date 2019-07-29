Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen says she's in favor of an interest rate cut

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Violence is escalating in Hong Kong. Here are three possible...

Beijing is set to deliver a formal response to the ongoing Hong Kong protests at 3 p.m. local time on Monday.

China Politicsread more

The EU is reportedly stripping 5 countries of some market access...

The European Commission will remove some market access rights from five countries this week in a move that could affect the UK after Brexit, the Financial Times reported.

Europe Economyread more

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen says she's in favor of an interest...

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she supports a 25-basis-point cut in the U.S. benchmark interest rate due to a weaker global economy.

Economyread more

The Fed is about to cut rates for the first time since 2008 as...

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.

Market Insiderread more

Asia stocks mostly slip with US-China trade talks set to resume...

Stocks in Asia mostly slipped in Monday afternoon trade as U.S.-China negotiations resume in Beijing later this week amid low expectations for a major breakthrough.

Asia Marketsread more

This entrepreneur is educating millions with his 'Uber for...

Snapask's on-demand tutoring app matches students with qualified tutors for one-on-one question-and-answer sessions.

Start-upsread more

From private insurance to tariffs, here are the business issues...

The debate over the future of private insurance, the Republican tax cuts and tariffs and manufacturing are business topics that could come up.

2020 Electionsread more

Intelligence Director Dan Coats is leaving office after clashing...

Trump said he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to replace Coats.

Politicsread more

Four dead, including suspected gunman, in shooting at California...

Police and ambulances raced to a shooting at a food festival in California on Sunday, and video posted on social media showed people at the event running for cover as shots...

Crimeread more

Ex-German defense chief questions calls for increased NATO spend

The former German defense chief told CNBC Friday that it may be impossible for his country to meet NATO spending targets.

Politicsread more

Trump's nominee for intel chief John Ratcliffe accused Mueller of...

Trump shouldn't be above the law, Rep. John Ratcliffe told Mueller, "but he damn sure shouldn't be below the law."

Politicsread more

US teen wins $3 million at video game tournament Fortnite World...

Global revenues from esports, or professional video game competitions, will hit $1.1 billion in 2019, up 27% since last year, thanks to ballooning revenues from advertising,...

Gamingread more
Economy

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen says she's in favor of an interest rate cut

Saheli Roy Choudhury
Key Points
  • Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she supports a 25-basis-point cut in the central bank's benchmark interest rate due to a weaker global economy and low inflation in the United States.
  • "The United States isn't an island. We're part of the global economy. What happens in the rest of the world — in Europe, in Asia — affects the United States," Yellen explained.
  • The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday for the first time in more than a decade.
Janet Yellen
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she supports a 25-basis-point cut in the central bank's benchmark interest rate, as the global economy weakens and inflation in the United States is lower.

"The global economy has weakened. I think partly it's weakened because of conflicts over trade and the uncertainty that's caused for businesses," Yellen said at an Aspen Economic Strategy Group meeting in Aspen, Colorado, on Sunday evening.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday for the first time in more than a decade.

That's despite recent economic data indicating that the U.S. economy is still going strong. The July jobs report is predicted to show 170,000 nonfarm payrolls being added and an extremely low unemployment rate of 3.7%, according to Refinitiv. On Friday, data showed that the U.S. economy grew at a better than expected 2.1% in the second quarter, due in part to strong consumer expenditure.

The United States isn't an island. We're part of the global economy. What happens in the rest of the world — in Europe, in Asia — affects the United States.
Janet Yellen
Former Federal Reserve Chair

Inflation in the U.S. also remains low — too low, according to Yellen.

"The United States isn't an island," she added. "We're part of the global economy. What happens in the rest of the world — in Europe, in Asia — affects the United States. And it's also true that U.S. monetary policy affects conditions all around the globe."

Yellen led the Fed for a four-year term that ended February 3, 2018. Under her tenure, the Fed raised rates in December 2015 for the first time in nearly a decade. It was the start of an effort to hike rates back to a point where policymakers could have some leeway to reduce them again in the face of any future downturn.

Wednesday's expected rate cut is seen as a pre-emptive move amid growing concerns over global growth outlook and the impact of the ongoing trade war between Beijing and Washington.

The central bank has said it's worried about slowing world growth, the possible impact of trade wars and low inflation. It has also said it would act to extend the economic expansion, if needed.

Yellen explained the country's focus should be on maintaining the conditions for a strong U.S. economy that can stay on an expansion path.

"I think in light of the risks, I would be inclined to cut a bit," she said, referring to the Fed's benchmark interest rate. "I wouldn't see this as the beginning, unless things change, of a major easing cycle. But I do think it's appropriate."

— CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report.