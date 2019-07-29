Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen says she's in favor of an interest rate cut

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she supports a 25-basis-point cut in the central bank's benchmark interest rate, as the global economy weakens and inflation in the United States is lower.

"The global economy has weakened. I think partly it's weakened because of conflicts over trade and the uncertainty that's caused for businesses," Yellen said at an Aspen Economic Strategy Group meeting in Aspen, Colorado, on Sunday evening.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday for the first time in more than a decade.

That's despite recent economic data indicating that the U.S. economy is still going strong. The July jobs report is predicted to show 170,000 nonfarm payrolls being added and an extremely low unemployment rate of 3.7%, according to Refinitiv. On Friday, data showed that the U.S. economy grew at a better than expected 2.1% in the second quarter, due in part to strong consumer expenditure.