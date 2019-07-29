Spain's Bankia second-quarter profit plunges on lower income from trading, lending

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Violence is escalating in Hong Kong. Here are three possible...

Beijing is set to deliver a formal response to the ongoing Hong Kong protests at 3 p.m. local time on Monday.

The EU is reportedly stripping 5 countries of some market access...

The European Commission will remove some market access rights from five countries this week in a move that could affect the UK after Brexit, the Financial Times reported.

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen says she's in favor of an interest...

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said she supports a 25-basis-point cut in the U.S. benchmark interest rate due to a weaker global economy.

The Fed is about to cut rates for the first time since 2008 as...

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.

Asia stocks mostly decline with US-China trade talks set to...

Stocks in Asia mostly slipped on Monday as investors awaited the resumption of U.S.-China negotiations in Beijing this week amid low expectations for a major breakthrough.

This entrepreneur is educating millions with his 'Uber for...

Snapask's on-demand tutoring app matches students with qualified tutors for one-on-one question-and-answer sessions.

From private insurance to tariffs, here are the business issues...

The debate over the future of private insurance, the Republican tax cuts and tariffs and manufacturing are business topics that could come up.

Intelligence Director Dan Coats is leaving office after clashing...

Trump said he will nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to replace Coats.

Four dead, including suspected gunman, in shooting at California...

Police and ambulances raced to a shooting at a food festival in California on Sunday, and video posted on social media showed people at the event running for cover as shots...

Ex-German defense chief questions calls for increased NATO spend

The former German defense chief told CNBC Friday that it may be impossible for his country to meet NATO spending targets.

Trump's nominee for intel chief John Ratcliffe accused Mueller of...

Trump shouldn't be above the law, Rep. John Ratcliffe told Mueller, "but he damn sure shouldn't be below the law."

US teen wins $3 million at video game tournament Fortnite World...

Global revenues from esports, or professional video game competitions, will hit $1.1 billion in 2019, up 27% since last year, thanks to ballooning revenues from advertising,...

Banks

Spain's Bankia second-quarter profit plunges on lower income from trading, lending

Spain's state-owned lender Bankia on Monday posted a 31.6% fall in its second-quarter net profit from a year earlier due to lower trading income and ongoing pressure on lending income. 

Net profit for the quarter came in at 195 million euros ($217 million), above an average in a Reuters poll of 185 million euros. Though net interest income remained under pressure against the same quarter last year, it showed some improvement against the previous quarter, the bank said.

Net interest income was 516 million euros, down 1% from a year earlier but 2.9% higher than the previous quarter. Analysts had forecast a net interest income of 512 million euros.

As with other European banks, Spanish lenders are struggling to lift earnings from loans as rates hold at ultra-low levels.

To offset the negative effect from increasing competition on financial margins, Bankia is shifting its focus from its mostly-mortgage-loan book towards a more profitable consumer and enterprise business.

Shares in Bankia fell 4.7% on Friday ahead of the results, after Caixabank and Sabadell fell more than 6.5% each following their downwards revision in income forecasts for 2019.

So far this year, Bankia stock has fallen close to 28%, making further divestments by the Spanish state more complicated.

The state has until 2021 to offload the 61% stake it holds in Bankia after pumping 22.4 billion euros ($25 billion) into a rescue package in 2012 at the height of the financial crisis.