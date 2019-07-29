Surescripts ups its battle with Amazon PillPack: 'We are turning the matter over to the FBI'

Surescripts is upping its battle with Amazon-owned PillPack, accusing a third company of providing PillPack with patient prescription information "fraudulently," and threatening to turn the matter over to the FBI. It's the latest in a series of moves that could make it harder for Amazon to enter the prescription drug market.

Americans are spending an excessive amount on prescription drugs, the cost of which likely topped $330 billion in 2018. Amazon made its first steps into the space in 2018, when it acquired online pharmacy start-up called PillPack.

A year later, Amazon is engaged in a tense battle with one of the largest incumbents in the space. Surescripts is owned by a coalition of potential PillPack competitors, including CVS and ExpressScripts, and manages about 80% of all U.S. prescriptions. It is such a dominant force that in April, the Federal Trade Commission sued the company, alleging "illegal monopolization of e-prescription markets."

The battle is the latest in a string of disputes between Amazon and the established pharmacy companies since the PillPack deal — a deal that sent shares of pharmacy owners and pharmacy benefit managers tumbling. Earlier this year, CVS filed a lawsuit against a former employee after he told the company he would be taking a job at PillPack. A judge blocked the employee from working for PillPack for 18 months.