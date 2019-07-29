UPS downgraded by Stifel: Investments could limit earnings growth next year

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Pfizer, Mylan,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

The Fed is about to cut rates for the first time since 2008 as...

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.

Market Insiderread more

Pfizer will combine its off-patent drug business with Mylan

Pfizer shareholders would own 57% of the new company and Mylan's shareholders would get 43%.

Pharmaceuticalsread more

US-China trade talks resume with tempered expectations

Trade representatives from the U.S. and China will begin their first official in-person meeting since the G-20 truce, but neither side is showing any sense of urgency for a...

Marketsread more

The stock market could be in for a 'VIXplosion,' says widely...

With stocks on the rise, a key Fed meeting approaching and the lowest-volume month of the year coming up, the market's fear gauge could be about to spike, says NorthmanTrader...

Trading Nationread more

Boeing better get its 's--- together,' Ryanair CEO warns

Ryanair's CEO also warns investors about potential job cuts due the Boeing 737 Max grounding, now in its fifth month.

Airlinesread more

Trump hits the Fed again, says 'small rate cut' is not enough...

President Trump lashed out at the Fed ahead of its July meeting, criticizing it for what he sees as overly restrictive interest rates.

US Economyread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Starbucks, Apple, UPS,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Investingread more

Violence is escalating in Hong Kong. Here are three possible...

Beijing is set to deliver a formal response to the ongoing Hong Kong protests at 3 p.m. local time on Monday.

China Politicsread more

Elon Musk says Teslas will soon be able to stream Netflix and...

Musk said the video streaming feature could arrive as soon as August in a software update.

Technologyread more

Beyond Meat's chicken came first. It was a failure

Beyond Meat's frozen chicken strips were the product that brought the company to life, but ultimately it was its first major product failure. That tells the market something...

Evolveread more

The EU is reportedly stripping 5 countries of some market access...

The European Commission will remove some market access rights from five countries this week in a move that could affect the UK after Brexit, the Financial Times reported.

Europe Economyread more
Investing

UPS downgraded by Stifel: Investments could limit earnings growth next year

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Stifel downgrades UPS to hold from buy and maintains its $118 per share price target.
  • It says it doesn't feel comfortable pushing the valuation multiple up high enough to maintain its buy rating.
  • Shares of the world's largest package delivery company soared more than 9% last week after UPS reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, driven by high demand for Next Day Air.
A UPS driver loads packages to be delivered onto a dolly from a United Parcel Service (UPS) all-electric vehicle in Sacramento, California, U.S.,
Ken James | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Stifel has downgraded UPS stock, which has been on a strong move upward after better-than-expected earnings.

The firm lowered its rating to hold and maintained its $118 per share price target, saying it does not feel comfortable pushing the valuation multiple up enough to continue to recommend a buy.

"Given the company spoke on its earnings call of a challenging macro environment heading into year-end and that we believe its long-term initiatives will likely require extra investment in 2020 that could limit margin expansion and earnings growth next year, we are stepping to the sidelines with respect to the stock," Stifel's David Ross said in a note to client on Sunday.

Shares of the world's largest package delivery company soared more than 9% last week after UPS reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, driven by high demand for Next Day Air. UPS has been investing billions of dollars to make a faster and more efficient network. Ross said although the investments working well for the company and the stock, the spending will prevent margins from expanding in the near-term.

Shares of UPS fell more than 1% in premarket trading on Monday.

Ross said fears about e-commerce giant Amazon are "somewhat overblown" because Amazon seems to be adding to the network density for UPS. However, Ross said this could change.

"Over time, the picture will change and Amazon could become more of a competitor than a customer, but for the next couple years at least, we see UPS helping Amazon more than pushing them away," said Ross.

Shares of UPS are up more than 23% this year.

— with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom