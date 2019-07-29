Workers at small firms may get more access to 401(k) plans under new federal rule

If you work at a small business and don't have access to a 401(k) savings plan, that could soon change.

The Labor Department on Monday released a final rule that's intended to make it easier for the nation's smaller firms to band together to offer 401(k) plans to their workers. The move comes about a year after President Trump directed the agency to explore how to expand the availability of so-called multiple-employer plans.

Under the rule, which takes effect Sept. 30, businesses in different industries will be able to team up for a retirement plan as long as they are located in the same geographical area. If businesses are located far apart, they could join forces as long as they are in the same industry.