Apple put an iPhone in everybody's pocket — now its growth depends on putting devices all over our bodies

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Apple rises on earnings beat

Apple's services and wearables businesses are becoming increasingly critical for the company.

Technologyread more

Democratic debate pits Sanders, Warren against moderates: What to...

Ten presidential contenders, including progressive favorites Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, will face off Tuesday evening in Detroit for the first night of the...

2020 Electionsread more

Samsung says its second-quarter profit fell 56% from a year ago

Samsung Electronics says its operating profit came in at 6.6 trillion Korean won, which was slightly better than the company's guidance.

Technologyread more

Apple put an iPhone in everybody's pocket -- now it's depending...

The main product category picking up the slack for declining iPhone sales is what Apple calls "wearables" — the category including Apple Watch, AirPods wireless earbuds, and...

Technologyread more

Tim Cook says Apple's credit card is launching in August

The Apple Card will launch in August, Tim Cook said on Tuesday.

Technologyread more

Asia stocks trade lower as investors await Fed rate decision

Stocks in Asia traded lower Wednesday morning amid dampened expectations for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war. Meanwhile, investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's...

Asia Marketsread more

Alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein set to return to...

Epstein, the former friend of former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, is set to show at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

Politicsread more

By cutting deals with California,Colorado, automakers sidestep...

The Trump administration's plan to reduce federal fuel economy standards may have become largely irrelevant, critics said Tuesday, after Colorado became the second state in a...

Autosread more

Steel to suffer losses from rising carbon prices and climate...

Failure to reduce carbon emissions puts on average 14% of the companies' potential value at risk, according to a new analysis of corporate earnings profiles.

Industrialsread more

WeWork is in talks to acquire software start-up SpaceIQ ahead of...

As it gears up to try and convince Wall Street it's a tech company, WeWork is in talks to acquire software start-up SpaceIQ.

Technologyread more

Apple's iPhone sales miss estimates, down 12% versus last year

Apple's iPhone revenue came in at $25.99 billion in fiscal Q3 2019, down from $29.4 billion in the year-ago quarter and missing Wall Street estimates.

Technologyread more

The Capital One breach is unlike any other major hack

The incident involved theft of more than 100 million customer records, 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 linked bank details.

Cybersecurityread more
Tech

Apple put an iPhone in everybody's pocket — now its growth depends on putting devices all over our bodies

Kif Leswing@kifleswing
Key Points
  • Apple's iPhone made up less than half of the company's sales for the first time since 2012.
  • But Apple has a new product category picking up the slack: Wearables, which includes Apple Watch and AirPods.
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook said that it's doing extremely well and that the company's competitors didn't stick with the product category. 
Simone Marchetti wears Apple AirPods during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.
Melodie Jeng | Getty Images

Apple is often referred to as the "iPhone company," because that's the product that's driven the majority of Apple's sales for years.

Since 2012, the iPhone has accounted for over half of Apple's revenue for every single quarter. But that streak broke when Apple reported earnings on Tuesday — instead, Apple's biggest product only accounted for 48% of total sales, and iPhone sales were actually down 12% from last year.

Yet Apple beat expectations and total revenue was up from a year ago.

The main product category picking up the slack? What Apple calls "wearables" — the category including Apple Watch, AirPods wireless earbuds, and Beats headphones.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called it a "blowout quarter" for its wearables product category and said there was "phenomenal demand" for the $159 AirPods.

Apple said that Wearables, Home and Accessories sales totaled $5.53 billion in the most recent quarter, which was a massive beat — analysts surveyed by FactSet were only expecting sales of $4.59 billion, nearly a billion less than the actual number.

It's hard to do a year-over-year comparison, because Apple rearranged its product categories late last year, but Apple Watch and headphones used to be in a category called "Other Products," which totaled $3.7 billion in the same period last year.

"As I mentioned at the outset, it was another sensational quarter for Wearables, with growth accelerating to well over 50 percent," Cook said in a call with analysts to discuss the company's results.

Apple doesn't break out unit sales anymore, and never did for products like Apple Watch, so it's unclear eactly which products are driving the growth, but Cook said that wearables by itself — not accessories — was up "well over" 50% and was the size of a Fortune 200 company over the last 12 months. (The 200th company on the Fortune 500 is General Mills, with $15.74 billion in revenue last year.)

Perhaps the biggest positive for Apple's growth going forward is that competition is less fierce in the smartwatch and wireless earbud categories than in smartphones.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the last quarter which estimates are available, Apple was by far the number one wearables company by unit shipments, according to IDC data, with 16.2 million units shipped.

Next was Xiaomi, with 7.5 million units, primarily shipped to China.

"We've got the wearables area that is doing extremely well," Cook said in response to a question about the future of Apple aside from the iPhone. "We stuck with that when others perhaps didn't, and really put a lot of energy into this and a lot of R&D, and are are in a very good position today to keep playing out what's next there."

VIDEO2:3702:37
How to use Apple Watch's new ECG feature
Tech

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.