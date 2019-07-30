Beyond Meat is tanking and Wall Street analysts say there's a lot more pain to go

Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown speaks before ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq MarketSite, May 2, 2019 in New York City.

Wall Street analysts, normally a bullish bunch especially on recent IPOs, can't bring themselves to recommend buying Beyond Meat even as the stock tanked by double digits.

The alternative meat company reported mixed earnings and a secondary offering after the bell on Monday, causing the stock to drop by 13% in premarket trading to $193.65 Tuesday.

The average price target of the three major analysts who came out with updated reports on the stock Tuesday is $163 a share, representing a drop of another 15% from its price in early market trading.

"We remain on the sidelines as valuation appears stretched at over 40x enterprise value/next twelve months sales, implying limited upside potential from a valuation perspective," Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard said.

"The question from here is whether the company can continue to deliver positive news that surprises to the upside," she said.

"We believe current valuation is pricing in the opportunity over the execution while not fully accounting for risks driven by competitor entrants into the market, potential penetration fatigue, success of unknown innovation and scaling capacity," a note from research firm Consumer Edge said.

The view was much the same from analysts at J.P. Morgan but the firm said fundamentals may be more important than valuation here.

"We continue to see BYND as a beat-and-raise story, one for which – at least in the near-term –fundamental momentum may matter more than valuation," they said.

Here's what analysts are saying about Beyond Meat's earnings report: