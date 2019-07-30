BP CEO warns a Corbyn-led UK government would be 'quite alarming'

BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley is concerned about the prospect of U.K. opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn becoming prime minister.

"A Jeremy Corbyn government, of a kind that does what it says it might do, I think is quite alarming for everybody," BP CEO Bob Dudley told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday.

"I think when you talk about nationalizing assets in companies, and particularly think about the bond holders who are global, I mean everyone is sitting up and saying: 'Really?'" Dudley said.

The Labour party did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by CNBC Tuesday morning.

Corbyn, the leftist leader of the Labour Party since 2015, reportedly said Sunday that he is "absolutely" willing to go up against newly-elected Prime Minister Boris Johnson if a general election is called over the coming months.

Britain is not due to hold a nationwide vote until 2022.

But, a wafer-thin parliamentary majority for the ruling Conservative Party — with less than 100 days until the world's fifth-largest economy is due to leave the European Union — has led some external observers to believe an election could be called before the October 31 Brexit deadline.

Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson, who officially entered Downing Street last week, has vowed to deliver Brexit by that date "come what may " — even if that means leaving without a deal in place.