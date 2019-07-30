BP second-quarter profits beat expectations despite lower oil prices

It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
U.K.-based BP posted second-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $2.8 billion, versus $2.5 billion expected in a Reuters poll. That compared with a profit of $2.8 billion over the same period a year earlier and $2.4 billion in the first three months of 2019.
"I think the numbers are good. This is about the 10th quarter in a row now they have been above our expectations," Bob Dudley, chief executive of BP, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday.
"It is a good quarter — a strong quarter," he added.
The company's second-quarter results come after France's Total reported an almost 20% fall in second-quarter adjusted net profit last week. The Paris-listed firm cited unfavorable market conditions for the first-half of the year, including low oil prices, sharp declines in gas prices and sliding refining margins.
International benchmark Brent crude has fallen more than 13% since the end of the first quarter, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) down 12% over the same period.
Many of the world's other major oil and gas companies are scheduled to report their latest quarterly figures over the coming days.
Anglo-Dutch energy giant Royal Dutch Shell is due to publish its second-quarter results on Thursday, with U.S.-based Exxon Mobil and Chevron set to report on Friday.