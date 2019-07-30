BP second-quarter profits beat expectations despite lower oil prices

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

If the Fed cuts rates, it could widen a growing rift within the...

It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.

Market Insiderread more

BP second-quarter profits beat expectations despite lower oil...

Energy giant BP reported better-than-expected second-quarter profits on Tuesday, citing a solid upstream and downstream performance.

Earningsread more

Capital One data breach exposes tens of thousands of Social...

Capital One says a data breach identified earlier this month exposed personal information of its customers, including social security details and bank account numbers.

Cybersecurityread more

Beyond Meat stock dives after announcing secondary share...

The stock closed Monday up 788% since its May initial public offering and has drawn interest from short sellers.

Food & Beverageread more

Companies are ramping up debt-funded share buybacks

For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.

Marketsread more

Singapore's economy may grow just 1.5% this year, Moody's...

Singapore's economy is set to grow between 1.5% and 2% this year, according to Steve Cochrane, chief Asia Pacific economist for Moody's Analytics.

Asia Economyread more

Elizabeth Warren wants to dramatically rewrite rules on...

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...

Politicsread more

Hong Kong protesters disrupt train services, causing commuter...

Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters blocked train services during the early morning rush hour on Tuesday, causing commuter chaos in the latest anti-government campaign to roil...

China Politicsread more

How a coffee shop business turned into Australia's...

In just three years, payments platform Airwallex has achieved much-coveted unicorn status, completing the company's transformation from a humble coffee shop.

Start-upsread more

Surescripts escalates battle with Amazon PillPack over...

Amazon-owned PillPack and Surescripts are doing battle over access to data about patients' prescriptions.

Technologyread more

Trump proposes requiring hospitals to publish prices negotiated...

The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals to publish the prices that are negotiated with insurers or risk being fined.

Health and Scienceread more

Asia markets inch higher ahead of trade talks; Bank of Japan...

Stocks in Asia Pacific edged up in Tuesday afternoon trade as investors await developments from U.S.-China trade talks this week in Shanghai. The Bank of Japan opted to keep...

Asia Marketsread more
Earnings

BP second-quarter profits beat expectations despite lower oil prices

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • U.K.-based BP posted second-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $2.8 billion, versus $2.5 billion expected in a Reuters poll.
  • That compared with a profit of $2.8 billion over the same period a year earlier and $2.4 billion in the first three months of 2019.
A BP company logo is displayed on a fuel pump on the forecourt of a gas station operated by BP Plc in London, U.K.
Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Energy giant BP reported better-than-expected second-quarter profits on Tuesday, citing a solid upstream and downstream performance.

U.K.-based BP posted second-quarter underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $2.8 billion, versus $2.5 billion expected in a Reuters poll. That compared with a profit of $2.8 billion over the same period a year earlier and $2.4 billion in the first three months of 2019.

"I think the numbers are good. This is about the 10th quarter in a row now they have been above our expectations," Bob Dudley, chief executive of BP, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday.

"It is a good quarter — a strong quarter," he added.

The company's second-quarter results come after France's Total reported an almost 20% fall in second-quarter adjusted net profit last week. The Paris-listed firm cited unfavorable market conditions for the first-half of the year, including low oil prices, sharp declines in gas prices and sliding refining margins.

International benchmark Brent crude has fallen more than 13% since the end of the first quarter, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) down 12% over the same period.

Many of the world's other major oil and gas companies are scheduled to report their latest quarterly figures over the coming days.

Anglo-Dutch energy giant Royal Dutch Shell is due to publish its second-quarter results on Thursday, with U.S.-based Exxon Mobil and Chevron set to report on Friday.