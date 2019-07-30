CCTV Script 25/07/19

It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
Energy giant BP reported better-than-expected second-quarter profits on Tuesday, citing a solid upstream and downstream performance.Earningsread more
Capital One says a data breach identified earlier this month exposed personal information of its customers, including social security details and bank account numbers.Cybersecurityread more
The stock closed Monday up 788% since its May initial public offering and has drawn interest from short sellers.Food & Beverageread more
For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.Marketsread more
Singapore's economy is set to grow between 1.5% and 2% this year, according to Steve Cochrane, chief Asia Pacific economist for Moody's Analytics.Asia Economyread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...Politicsread more
Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters blocked train services during the early morning rush hour on Tuesday, causing commuter chaos in the latest anti-government campaign to roil...China Politicsread more
In just three years, payments platform Airwallex has achieved much-coveted unicorn status, completing the company's transformation from a humble coffee shop.Start-upsread more
Amazon-owned PillPack and Surescripts are doing battle over access to data about patients' prescriptions.Technologyread more
The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals to publish the prices that are negotiated with insurers or risk being fined.Health and Scienceread more
— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on July 25, 2019, Thursday.
Tech giants are experiencing a hard time recently, signs of regulatory tightening are evident in both Europe and the US.
The justice department's antitrust investigation is focused on whether market-leading online platforms are gaining market dominance to stifle competition, impede innovation or harm consumers.
The Justice Department did not name specific companies in its statement, but identified several key words: search, social media, and some online retailers. It can be speculated that Google, Facebook, Amazon and even Apple could be directly affected. As for Amazon's involvement, Treasury secretary Mnuchin, in an interview with CNBC, said the justice department's investigation was correct because Amazon destroyed retail and limited competition.
Steven Mnuchin
United States Secretary of the Treasury
"I think if you look at Amazon, although there are certain benefits to it, they've destroyed the retail industry across the United States so there's no question they've limited competition," "I think it's very good that the attorney general is going to look into this. I think it's an important issue and I look forward to him reporting back to the president and hearing his recommendations
Meanwhile, the federal trade commission is taking action. It announced Wednesday that Facebook will pay $5 billion in fines to settle Cambridge analytica data breach.
Although that amount is already the largest privacy fine the FTC has ever imposed, at least two commissioners were unhappy. At the same time, Facebook needs to be more and more tightly regulated in its collection and use of user data. Concerns about the power of big tech companies are growing in the United States, with President trump railing against them and lawmakers from both parties recently calling for greater oversight of the tech giants.
Predictably, America's tech giants are bracing for a new round of regulatory tightening. Their expansion may also be limited during this period. Affected by this, the main technology share price goes under some pressure. However, until the final results of the survey, the market is still dominated by wait-and-see sentiment, the stock price performance is relatively stable.