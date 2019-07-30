CCTV Script 29/07/19

It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
Energy giant BP reported better-than-expected second-quarter profits on Tuesday, citing a solid upstream and downstream performance.Earningsread more
Capital One says a data breach identified earlier this month exposed personal information of its customers, including social security details and bank account numbers.Cybersecurityread more
The stock closed Monday up 788% since its May initial public offering and has drawn interest from short sellers.Food & Beverageread more
For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.Marketsread more
Singapore's economy is set to grow between 1.5% and 2% this year, according to Steve Cochrane, chief Asia Pacific economist for Moody's Analytics.Asia Economyread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...Politicsread more
Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters blocked train services during the early morning rush hour on Tuesday, causing commuter chaos in the latest anti-government campaign to roil...China Politicsread more
In just three years, payments platform Airwallex has achieved much-coveted unicorn status, completing the company's transformation from a humble coffee shop.Start-upsread more
Amazon-owned PillPack and Surescripts are doing battle over access to data about patients' prescriptions.Technologyread more
The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals to publish the prices that are negotiated with insurers or risk being fined.Health and Scienceread more
— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on July 29, 2019, Monday.
This week is seen as a super week as 4 central banks will hole monetary policy meeting and of course, the spotlight is the fed.
Monetary policy decision will releases on Wednesday, US local time that is the early morning of Thursday, Beijing time.
Currently, markets think the probability of rates cut is up to 100%, eight out of ten will be cut by 25 basis points.
At the same day, Bank of Brazil will also publish its rates decision, but Bank of Japan will do it on Tuesday. ECB said it will keep the rates, raising the probability that the Bank of Japan will do nothing. After that, BOE will make its rate decision on Thursday.
After new PM takes office, what BOE would do to the hard Brexit, drawing the market's attention. Apart from central banks' meeting, there are still some economy data. Britain and Eurostat will also release preliminary second-quarter GDP figures this week after the U.S. released preliminary second-quarter data Friday
Britain and the Euro zone will each present their semi-annual economic reports to the world, which is also important for predicting the direction of Brexit. On the U.S. side, this week's release of the ADP small non-farm farm data will provide a final reference to the fed's policy meeting. The core PCE price index for June and international trade in goods and services are also widely watched.
On top of that, big corporate earnings are still a lot this week, led by Apple and Qualcomm, Apple is definitely the hottest one.
User data and privacy disclosure problems are just reported, now the market holds a negative attitude to its earnings which will be released Tuesday. So Apple is likely to struggle again in the same way it did three years ago. In addition to the core product sales data, the market will also focus on what apple's services business can achieve.
What will Apple do without its chief design officer? The latest earnings and Apple's official statement will explain to the capital market and global consumers.