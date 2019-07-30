Don't 'demonize' energy firms: BP boss says climate activists should avoid polarizing society

Greenpeace activists unfurl a banner as they blockade all entrances to the BP headquarters in London, demanding an end to all new oil and gas exploration on May 20, 2019 in London, England.

BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley urged climate activists not to "demonize" companies, following several weeks of protests designed to highlight how fossil fuels contribute to climate change.

The energy giant has been targeted by climate activist groups on numerous occasions in recent months, with demonstrators increasingly angry about the lack of progress toward a lower carbon future.

"I don't think it helps anything to demonize companies or groups. It gets society polarized and it is really hard to move through big complex problems when you set that up," BP CEO Bob Dudley told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday.

Dudley said he hoped BP would continue to have meaningful dialogue with climate protesters moving forward, before pointing out that "London seems to be the world center of this strong debate today."

The United Nations (UN) has recognized climate change as "the defining issue of our time," with a recent report calling the crisis "the greatest challenge to sustainable development."

Since the start of May, climate activists from Greenpeace have blockaded BP's U.K. headquarters, demonstrated outside the company's European base, picketed petrol stations worldwide, spoken out against the company's U.K. arts sponsorship and scaled an oil rig as it was being towed to one of BP's North Sea projects.