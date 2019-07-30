Cramer's lightning round: The reason why Canopy's stock is dragging

Skip Navigation
Apple rises on earnings beat

Apple's services and wearables businesses are becoming increasingly critical for the company.

Technologyread more

Democratic debate pits Sanders, Warren against moderates: What to...

Ten presidential contenders, including progressive favorites Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, will face off Tuesday evening in Detroit for the first night of the...

2020 Electionsread more

Samsung says its second-quarter profit fell 56% from a year ago

Samsung Electronics says its operating profit came in at 6.6 trillion Korean won, which was slightly better than the company's guidance.

Technologyread more

Apple put an iPhone in everybody's pocket -- now it's depending...

The main product category picking up the slack for declining iPhone sales is what Apple calls "wearables" — the category including Apple Watch, AirPods wireless earbuds, and...

Technologyread more

Tim Cook says Apple's credit card is launching in August

The Apple Card will launch in August, Tim Cook said on Tuesday.

Technologyread more

Asia stocks trade lower as investors await Fed rate decision

Stocks in Asia traded lower Wednesday morning amid dampened expectations for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war. Meanwhile, investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's...

Asia Marketsread more

Alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein set to return to...

Epstein, the former friend of former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, is set to show at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

Politicsread more

By cutting deals with California,Colorado, automakers sidestep...

The Trump administration's plan to reduce federal fuel economy standards may have become largely irrelevant, critics said Tuesday, after Colorado became the second state in a...

Autosread more

Steel to suffer losses from rising carbon prices and climate...

Failure to reduce carbon emissions puts on average 14% of the companies' potential value at risk, according to a new analysis of corporate earnings profiles.

Industrialsread more

WeWork is in talks to acquire software start-up SpaceIQ ahead of...

As it gears up to try and convince Wall Street it's a tech company, WeWork is in talks to acquire software start-up SpaceIQ.

Technologyread more

Apple's iPhone sales miss estimates, down 12% versus last year

Apple's iPhone revenue came in at $25.99 billion in fiscal Q3 2019, down from $29.4 billion in the year-ago quarter and missing Wall Street estimates.

Technologyread more

The Capital One breach is unlike any other major hack

The incident involved theft of more than 100 million customer records, 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 linked bank details.

Cybersecurityread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: The reason why Canopy's stock is dragging

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tiffany & Co.: "I didn't like that last quarter ... I do think management is good, but it's not coming around so far. I also think the strong dollar is hurting them."

Canopy Growth: "No. ... I do like that one, it's the one I like. I like their new management. But understand: there's a scandal right now that's bringing that down, but ... I do want to buy it. I don't want to sell it."

Disney: "I think that the streaming service is going to be a big hit because expectations. [CEO] Bob Iger's kept them down, but the stock [is] at $146. Am I going to blame anybody for taking a profit? No, but I still like it very much."

Aphria: "Now, you're really taking your life in your hand. Stick with Canopy."

Ally Bank: "It's a very good bank. ... I still like JPMorgan a lot more, though. "

Nvidia: "I like Nvidia. ... I think it's got another quarter before it really takes off, but I think it's great. I want you to own it, or else I wouldn't have named my dog Nvidia."

Cisco: "I think Cisco's terrific. ... I think [CEO] Chuck Robbins is doing a remarkable job. I think that Cisco is an inexpensive stock. I like the balance sheet, I like the dividend, I like the management. I say buy, buy, buy."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO4:1004:10
Cramer's lightning round: The reason why Canopy Growth's stock is dragging
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Cisco Systems, Nvidia, JPMorgan Chase and Walt Disney.

