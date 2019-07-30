Cramer's lightning round: The reason why Canopy's stock is dragging

Tiffany & Co.: "I didn't like that last quarter ... I do think management is good, but it's not coming around so far. I also think the strong dollar is hurting them."

Canopy Growth: "No. ... I do like that one, it's the one I like. I like their new management. But understand: there's a scandal right now that's bringing that down, but ... I do want to buy it. I don't want to sell it."

Disney: "I think that the streaming service is going to be a big hit because expectations. [CEO] Bob Iger's kept them down, but the stock [is] at $146. Am I going to blame anybody for taking a profit? No, but I still like it very much."

Aphria: "Now, you're really taking your life in your hand. Stick with Canopy."

Ally Bank: "It's a very good bank. ... I still like JPMorgan a lot more, though. "

Nvidia: "I like Nvidia. ... I think it's got another quarter before it really takes off, but I think it's great. I want you to own it, or else I wouldn't have named my dog Nvidia."

Cisco: "I think Cisco's terrific. ... I think [CEO] Chuck Robbins is doing a remarkable job. I think that Cisco is an inexpensive stock. I like the balance sheet, I like the dividend, I like the management. I say buy, buy, buy."