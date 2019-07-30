Lufthansa posts drop in second-quarter earnings on rising fuel costs and price wars

It's possible one or two Fed officials, and maybe even three, could disagree with the central bank's decision to cut rates Wednesday.Market Insiderread more
Energy giant BP reported better-than-expected second-quarter profits on Tuesday, citing a solid upstream and downstream performance.Earnings
Capital One says a data breach identified earlier this month exposed personal information of its customers, including social security details and bank account numbers.Cybersecurity
The stock closed Monday up 788% since its May initial public offering and has drawn interest from short sellers.Food & Beverage
For the first time since the financial crisis, companies have given back more to shareholders than they are making in free cash flow.Markets
Singapore's economy is set to grow between 1.5% and 2% this year, according to Steve Cochrane, chief Asia Pacific economist for Moody's Analytics.Asia Economy
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seeking to extend her momentum among liberal voters before the second Democratic presidential debate, on Monday proposed sweeping changes in how America...Politics
Hundreds of Hong Kong protesters blocked train services during the early morning rush hour on Tuesday, causing commuter chaos in the latest anti-government campaign to roil...China Politics
In just three years, payments platform Airwallex has achieved much-coveted unicorn status, completing the company's transformation from a humble coffee shop.Start-ups
Amazon-owned PillPack and Surescripts are doing battle over access to data about patients' prescriptions.Technology
The Trump administration is proposing a rule that would require hospitals to publish the prices that are negotiated with insurers or risk being fined.Health and Science
German airline Lufthansa on Tuesday posted a decline in second-quarter earnings, hurt by price competition on short-haul routes in Germany and Austria as well as rising fuel costs.
The company said in a statement that adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 754 million euros ($839.73 million), compared to 1 billion euros a year earlier.
Fuel costs were 255 million euros higher than in the previous year, it said.
Lufthansa said it expected the European market to remain challenging until at least the end of this year.
The company maintained its guidance for 2019, having in June cut its full-year profit forecast due to lower prices and higher fuel costs compounding the effect of losses at its budget subsidiary Eurowings.