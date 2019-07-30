Mortgage applications fall for third straight week, despite lower interest rates

Potential home buyers walk past an 'Open House' sign displayed in the front yard of a property for sale in Columbus, Ohio.

Mortgage demand dropped to its lowest level since March, even though interest rates were much higher back then.

Overall volume for mortgage applications fell 1.4% last week from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index. Volume was still 35% higher than a year ago, when interest rates were significantly higher.

Homebuyers, or lack thereof, drove demand lower. Mortgage applications to purchase a home fell 3% for the week but were 6% higher than a year ago.

The shift may be less about rates and more about what kind of homes are for sale and at what price.

"Despite healthy demand, inadequate supply levels continue to hold back some would-be buyers," said Joel Kan, MBA's associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.